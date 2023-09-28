Your face has different shades from the forehead to under the eyes to around the mouth. Re-create that dynamic flush with your concealer. "These are usually all different colors," makeup artist Bobbi Brown tells mbg. "Think about it: If you used the shade you used for your under-eyes on any other part of the face, it would make that area stand out instead of blend in. Then the color you need to match your forehead will probably be a slightly different shade than that of your cheek or nose.”