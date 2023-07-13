Yes! Not only do primers help extend the longevity of your makeup, but you can also wear them alone for skin-enhancing benefits. "I wear sunscreen that acts as a primer alone all the time," says Aharon. "It simply evens out my complexion, making it appear to be more finished than it actually is."

Compton agrees: "Primers often contain skin care ingredients that can benefit your skin even when used alone," she says. "Hydrating primers provide an extra layer of moisture, blurring primers can help to minimize the appearance of imperfections. I love using a makeup sponge to softly mattify and blur my complexion—it helps to wick away excess oil without drying out my skin."