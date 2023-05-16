Whether you’re opting for a dewy, “no-makeup” look or a bold, glittering face beat, skin prep is everything. Ask any makeup artist, and they’ll be quick to confirm: You can’t achieve expert-level glam without a clean, freshly prepped canvas.

I’d argue no one knows this better than Daniel Martin. The iconic makeup artist sure knows his way around a dreamy makeup moment (He’s the master behind Meghan Markle’s royal wedding glam, in case you didn’t know), but he always approaches those looks with a skin-first M.O.

In fact: “I don't want to see makeup on the skin,” he tells me. Now, this may sound a tad unusual from someone who has literally made makeup their profession; but according to Martin, the best looks are the ones where you can’t tell you’re wearing makeup at all—save for a sharp cat-eye or crimson lip.

It’s a delicate dance, and it always starts with skin care. So here, find his must-have steps.