The finish on this liquid foundation is awe-inspiring: Its soft, silky, and blurs any sign of texture, dark spot, fine line or pore. Plus, the sophisticated formula lasts all day, without sliding around, settling into fine lines, or fading. The lightweight foundation is chock-full of glow-enhancing ingredients that can support aging skin such as soothing niacinamide, firming peptides, and hydrating vitamin B5 (just to name a few).

What our reviewer says:

This is my personal favorite foundation, and the one I recommend the most to folks of all ages. It all started with the Revealer Concealer, which earned itself a devoted following. But then Kosas struck gold again with their full-face number. Please note that a little goes a long way, so start small and build your coverage from there.

mindbodygreen beauty editor Jamie Schneider agrees: “I'll be honest: I don't love to wear foundation. I'd much rather stick to a tinted sunscreen or dabble in the concealer-as-foundation hack for more coverage (I, too, am a fan of the Kosas concealer for this). But I was surprised at how comfortable the Revealer Foundation felt on my skin—one pump was all it took to provide a veil of even coverage, and it didn't feel like I had makeup on at all. If you're a fan of using Kosas' concealer for a full coverage look, you'll appreciate this just-as-creamy formula spiked with SPF and a few skin-loving extras.”