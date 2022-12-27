From brushes to sponges to the low-lift finger painting technique, there’s more than one way to get your foundation from the bottle to your skin. As a general guideline, “If you want a lot of coverage, I think putting the foundation directly on the face is helpful but if you want light or medium coverage, I think putting your foundation on your hand first and picking it up with a brush is the way to go,” Medhin says.

So if you’re using a product like a tinted SPF but you want it to mask as more coverage, apply it straight to the skin. If you’re using a full-coverage foundation but want to nail a no-makeup makeup look, then apply the product to a blending tool first.

When you start, you’ll want to begin with a thin layer. This will help even out your skin tone and gauge how much more coverage you need and in what areas. Try to keep the foundation out of the eyebrows and the under eyes (the latter if you plan on using concealer after).

Whether you’re looking for a matte or dewy finish, the less product you can have on the skin the better. Remember: It’s always better to start out small and apply more if you need it rather than have to start over because you applied more than you fancy.