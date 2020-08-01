If you've got a penchant for natural-looking makeup, perhaps you're familiar with some of the more popular tips for a barely there application: sheer out a foundation with a face oil; cream blush is your friend; shimmer, less so. The list goes on.

Allow us to add one more to your bank of beauty tips: Ever heard of the "reverse makeup" hack? The technique has been floating among the beauty stratosphere for quite some time, but it's seen a resurgence of late as folks search for understated ways to emphasize the dew.

Here's exactly how this beauty hack works, for a look that says, Yes, I just so happened to wake up like this.