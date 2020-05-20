To put it simply, BB stands for “blemish balm” or “beauty balm," and these creams tend to have some skincare properties (think SPF, hyaluronic acid, or antioxidants).

“They typically contain skincare ingredients to keep the skin's natural glow,” explains Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salons and Skin Care. So if you’re looking for a lightweight base that straddles both skin care and makeup, BB cream is your go-to.

For even more of a skin care boost, makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo, suggests mixing your BB cream with your moisturizer or face oil. If you're hoping to resemble a dewdrop (or a crystal pane of glass, perhaps?), consider this makeup artist hack: “It will change the finish from dewy to dewiest,” she says.