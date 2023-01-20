So, what does "cakey" makeup really look like? Generally speaking, cakey makeup means the foundation, concealer, or whatever base product you're using looks heavy, uneven, splotchy, or it's noticeably creasing.

This kind of look happens most often when there are layers upon layers of product on the skin—think primer, foundation, concealer, bronzer, powder, and the like. While you may want to use all of these products for one full-glam look, layering them directly upon each other can lead to a cakey finish if you're not strategic.

When this happens, your makeup look may begin to slip and slide, and it likely won't photograph as smooth or luminous. To follow, what habits and techniques are making your makeup look cakey and how to fix it.