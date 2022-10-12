The most straightforward way to find this is information is by looking on the packaging for what’s formally called a Period-After-Opening label, or a PAO. This looks like a little jar with a number followed by a capital, “M,” symbolizing months. So if your foundation has the “6M,” label on it, you have about 6 months to use it after opening.

If you can’t find the label or you have more questions about expiration, it’s best to contact the company for answers. They'll be able to guide you on the nuances of their own formulas.

However there are some general guidelines for makeup lifespan, and it varies from lipstick to foundation to powder and beyond.

Here’s a quick crash course (with help from some experts) to help you get an idea.