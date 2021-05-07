If you’re like me, chances are you have a giant tub of lotion to slather on post-shower. Leaving the bathroom with slippery, seal-like skin is truly a sensorial dream, and an oversize product oftentimes gives you more bang for your buck. But here's the thing with those mammoth jars (or pumps, or tubes, or what have you): Even if you dip into the goop after every single rinse, it can take months and months to finally scrape your way to the bottom.