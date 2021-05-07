Does Lotion Expire? Here's How To Tell + Tips To Keep It Fresh For Longer
If you’re like me, chances are you have a giant tub of lotion to slather on post-shower. Leaving the bathroom with slippery, seal-like skin is truly a sensorial dream, and an oversized product oftentimes gives you more bang for your buck. But here’s the thing with those mammoth jars (or pumps, or tubes, or what have you): Even if you dip into the goop after every single rinse, it can take months and months to finally scrape your way to the bottom.
It raises the question: Does lotion ever, uh, go bad? And if so, when? Read on for all the details.
Does lotion expire?
Skin care products don’t last forever (makeup too, for that matter), and lotion is no exception. Most bottles come with a suggested “time after opening” date, usually depicted by a number followed by the letter M—this denotes the amount of months you can use a product before it’s likely time to part ways. For lotion, this number can range anywhere between 12 and 24 months.
However, expiration dates can differ depending on the product, so be sure to check the label each time. For instance, lightweight hydrators tend to be water-based to achieve a thinner consistency—and as you may know, water creates a fertile breeding ground for bacteria. While most market products do include safe preservatives to make the formula shelf-stable, they still typically have a shorter lifespan.
As for oil-based lotions (read: thick, buttery confections)? Those tend to last a bit longer, as there’s no water to make it vulnerable to bacteria. Of course, user behavior might introduce water into the formula (which we’ll get into later), so you’ll still want to be mindful of any signs of wear.
What about DIY formulations?
Considering lotions are so simple to make at home, you might have a vat or two of DIY lotion in your bathroom. And, well, these options don’t come with expiration dates.
As Jana Blankenship, product formulator and founder of the natural beauty brand Captain Blankenship, tells us about creating your own lotion, keep water-based confections (with aloe, rosewater, and the like) for up to one month. Because DIY formulations don’t have preservatives, they don’t last too long before becoming rancid—or worse, contaminated.
For liquid-free lotions (with shea butter, moringa butter, et al), the lotion should keep for up to one year. Just remember to scoop it out with clean, dry fingers or a clean spoon, Blankenship warns, lest you introduce bacteria into the formula.
Signs your lotion has expired.
Remember when we mentioned that tidbit about user behavior? Here’s the thing: You can totally speed up the shelf-life of your lotion, well before hitting the two-year mark. Especially if you’re partial to jars or tubs over pumps—every time you open the lid and dunk your fingers inside, you’re introducing air, light, and potentially water into the formula, which can cause it to degrade even faster.
That said, if you notice any of these signs before the expiration date, your lotion may have gone rancid:
- Smell: If you squelch out the product and notice a different smell—maybe it’s pungent, rotten, or overall just off—you may want to toss the product. Oftentimes when bacteria creeps into a formula, it can cause a rancid sort of smell.
- Texture: Expired lotion may also separate, especially if it’s water-based (water and oil are not friends, remember?). When those emulsifiers degrade overtime, you may be left with a watery formula that clumps toward the bottom.
- Color: When skin care products are exposed to air and light, they can oxidize and turn yellow, orange, or brown. If you notice a new tinge to your lotion you haven’t seen before, that may be a sign to invest in a new product.
Storage tips to make it last longer.
For what it’s worth, you should always toss the lotion past its expiration date (we repeat: Skin care formulas do not and should not last forever). However, you can avoid speeding up the shelf-life and keep your lotion fresh for longer.
1. Store in a cool, dry place.
Considering you should slather lotion on damp skin to lock in all that moisture, you might keep your hydrator of choice in the bathroom. Easy access, no? Just remember that heat and humidity can cause a formula with unstable ingredients to degrade faster—both of which surround your bathroom after a steamy shower.
That’s why experts recommend storing your bottles in a cool, dry area—like your bedroom. Perhaps place it outside the bathroom door while you’re showering if you want to apply immediately after toweling off.
2. Use clean fingers or a spoon.
If your lotion comes in a jar or tub, make sure your fingers are clean and dry before dipping them into the goop. Wet fingers can introduce water to the formula (duh), which can cause bacterial growth down the line—especially if you have a liquid-free DIY formulation.
You can use a clean spoon or beauty spatula to scoop out the lotion each time—just make sure these are clean and dry as well.
3. Opt for pumps.
Generally, pumps tend to last longer than the aforementioned jars or tubs. If you don’t have to scoop the lotion out with your fingers, you don’t run the risk of introducing the formula to water or bacteria. The goop itself also isn’t exposed to as much air and light (since you can pump the exact amount you want into your palms), which can give the lotion a bit more staying power.
4. Or keep the caps and lids secure.
That’s not to say you must toss your lotion jars and tubes—just remember to tightly close the lid after each use to minimize the amount of air, water, and light seeping into the formula.
Can you use expired lotion?
You may be thinking: If a lotion is technically past its expiration date yet doesn’t show any signs of rancidity, is it safe to use?
While we admire your loyalty to the coveted lotion, you’ll still want to part ways. For a couple of reasons: First, a spoiled product has the potential to cause skin reactions or breakouts for some—even if you don’t notice any signs of wear, you don’t want to run the risk. Second, it simply may not work as well, especially if there are active ingredients (like antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides) involved.
As board-certified dermatologist Steven Wang, M.D., co-founder of Dr. Wang Herbal Skincare, once told us, shelf-life works two-fold. There’s the rancidity point, but "you can even go further and think about the functional shelf life of active ingredients.” Translation: Even if a lotion past its prime doesn’t look rancid or spark irritation, its active ingredients may lose their power overtime—and in that case, it's not doing much for your skin.
The takeaway.
Yes, lotion does have a shelf-life. Depending on the type of product and how you use it, there may be some give and take with the exact timestamp. But after a certain point, expired lotion just doesn’t work, and a contaminated formula may even cause irritation. Best to snag a new tub so you can get back to regular programming.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.