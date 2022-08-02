 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
A Cosmetic Chemist Explains We're Getting Wrong About Preservatives In Beauty

A Cosmetic Chemist Explains We're Getting Wrong About Preservatives In Beauty

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
What We're Getting Wrong About Preservatives In Beauty, From A Cosmetic Chemist

Image by Georgijevic / iStock

August 2, 2022 — 9:03 AM

If you’re on SkinTok (or the side of TikTok devoted to all things skin care and beauty), I’m sure you’ve been fed one of Javon Ford’s videos. He’s a cosmetic chemist and has grown an avid following (this beauty director included!) for his videos that thoughtfully explain product formulations, current trends in skin care, ingredient breakdowns, and more. 

Throughout the episode you’ll hear us talk at length about clean beauty, what the industry is getting wrong, and consumer misunderstandings. And one of the things I love most about this episode is that both Ford and I clearly hold the position that no matter what your opinion on the “sides” of clean, natural, or mainstream beauty, much of the “debate” just comes down to personal choices. Neither of us believe in shaming those choices, full stop. 

The episode is a lesson in nuance—including one insight on presevrvies, and the idea of “preservative-free beauty.” It’s just one example of many that we discuss, so if you find any of this interesting, tune into the episode to learn more. 

What we’re getting wrong about the preservative debate. 

The most hotly debated class of ingredients in beauty? That’s got to be a preservative (followed by silicones, which we also get into the episode). 

“Preservatives are, by definition, the most potentially hazardous ingredient in cosmetics. In order to kill bacteria, you need to have something strong enough to stop their growth. Microbial, mold, and mildew growth is actually a natural process—it’s not unnatural for these things to grow in water, and nature wants organisms to thrive and prosper,” he says.

Yes, it's natural for these things to grow in water. Anyone who leaves food out on the counter too long knows this to be true. But the problem in the beauty space is that we often have unrealistic expectations of what we expect our products to do. We want them to be all-natural, but also able to last the test of time while sitting in our bathrooms. Imagine leaving a piece of fruit in your bathroom, then coming back a year later expecting it to be perfect intact and ready for consumption? Not likely, huh. 

“[And people want to avoid preservatives,] but in modern conventions, products are shelf-stable for over a year. And keeping something shelf stable for years, especially natural ingredients and botanicals, is actually not natural,” he says. “So what people have to understand is to have a preservative-free product, that means it essentially becomes perishable, that you have to refrigerate, use up within two weeks, and at that point it just becomes food.”  

But that’s not to say that people who don’t want to consume preservatives in any capacity are wrong. It just means that they need to understand the side effects of that. “And if you, for whatever reason based on personal beliefs of what ingredients you accept, don’t use preservatives, then that’s OK, but you have to accept the caveat that the products just aren’t going to last as long,” he says. 

For more nuanced insights into formulations, tune into the episode. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

I'm 59 & My Skin Has Never Been More Resilient — Here's What I Did

Heather Ryan
I'm 59 & My Skin Has Never Been More Resilient — Here's What I Did
Beauty

Want Radiant, Youthful-Looking Skin? Consider This Combo

Hannah Frye
Want Radiant, Youthful-Looking Skin? Consider This Combo
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Love

Is Match.com Still The Best Dating App For Serious Relationships?

Kathleen Wong
Is Match.com Still The Best Dating App For Serious Relationships?
Integrative Health

When Stress Keeps You Awake, This Is What Sleep Specialists Say To Do

Sarah Regan
When Stress Keeps You Awake, This Is What Sleep Specialists Say To Do
Motivation

Exactly How Soccer Superstar Alex Morgan Stays Grounded During High-Stress Games

Kristine Thomason
Exactly How Soccer Superstar Alex Morgan Stays Grounded During High-Stress Games
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Don't Ignore This Sneaky Sign You're Going Through A Spiritual Awakening

Sarah Regan
Don't Ignore This Sneaky Sign You're Going Through A Spiritual Awakening
Recipes

This Gut-Supporting Beverage Is Ridiculously Easy To Make — Here's How

Merrell Readman
This Gut-Supporting Beverage Is Ridiculously Easy To Make — Here's How
Recipes

Need A Morning Pick-Me-Up? This Skin-Supporting Smoothie Fits The Bill

Hannah Frye
Need A Morning Pick-Me-Up? This Skin-Supporting Smoothie Fits The Bill
Routines

7 Spicy Standing Ab Exercises To Mix Up Your Core Routine

Merrell Readman
7 Spicy Standing Ab Exercises To Mix Up Your Core Routine
Recipes

This Ayurvedic Green Chutney Houses A Secret Healthy Ingredient

Merrell Readman
This Ayurvedic Green Chutney Houses A Secret Healthy Ingredient
Integrative Health

3 Easy Techniques To Overcome Negative Thoughts & Rewire Your Brain

Jason Wachob
3 Easy Techniques To Overcome Negative Thoughts & Rewire Your Brain
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/cosmetic-chemist-explains-preservatives-and-natural-beauty

Your article and new folder have been saved!