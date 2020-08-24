An uneven skin tone can come from a variety of causes. For example, those with acne scars or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation often complain about the residual brown or pink hues that take months or weeks to fade. Some may develop melasma as they age. Others will form sun or age spots from prolonged UV exposure. And some may complain of redness from rosacea or other inflammatory skin conditions. Finally, you may also have textural issues, which can cause an uneven appearance. You also may have a compilation of any of these triggers.

In short: There's a lot to tackle here. So your first step is to identify what might be causing your skin tone concerns and treat that underlying cause (we explain several treatments below). The good news is that many of these help tend to a variety of issues; simply find a remedy (or remedies) that work for your needs.

Glowing skin, right this way: