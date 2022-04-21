The near five-star review pretty much speaks for itself on this one. Packed with glycerin and aloe vera for ultimate hydration, this tonic mist works to restore your skin's balance without drying it out. Witch hazel and licorice extract work to reduce redness, balance oil, and combat blemishes. When combined with calendula extract (a totally underrated ingredient with anti-inflammatory properties), this spray can really help those with combination skin. This mist isn't only a setting spray and can be used throughout the day, morning and night as well.

Pro: Ideal for both hydration and oil control

Con: Witch hazel can be irritating

January Labs Restorative Tonic Mist ($24); credobeauty.com