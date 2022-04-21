As the weather warms up foundation-wearers everywhere face the dreaded issue: makeup sliding off our faces. This is due to excess oil production, increased sweating, and in some cases humidity. As annoying as this may be, there are a few ways to keep your makeup intact even on the hottest of days. One essential step in your summer makeup routine should be setting spray, as it can help preserve your base makeup and keep your skin hydrated (besides, what feels better than a face mist on a hot summer day?)

We’ve been on the hunt for the cleanest and most effective setting sprays so you can feel confident in your makeup look all day long, without worrying about sneaky iffy ingredients. Some of the choices we’ve selected double as a facial mist, meaning the spray in general works to keep skin hydrated with or without makeup. We’ll share our top picks so you can find your go-to summer spray. Let’s get into it.