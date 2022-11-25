“You’ll need a tinted moisturizer, a foundation, and a concealer,” Wesson says. While this may seem like more makeup than you’d expect for a second-skin look, you won’t actually be using too much product. And when you blend it correctly (more tips below!), you won't look like you're wearing anything at all.

She chose to use the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, Kosas Revealer Foundation, and the cult favorite Kosas Revealer Concealer—all clean and lightweight products that tend to the health of your skin and create a smooth, natural finish.

Layer the skin tint first, using more of it than you do the foundation, and only use a bit of concealer under your eyes and to cover any blemishes.