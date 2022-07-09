In terms of wearability, again, Slip Tint offers very lightweight coverage. I honestly forget that I have it on—except when I catch glimpses of myself in the mirror and wonder how my skin looks so even and glowy.

To apply, you can totally use a beauty sponge or foundation brush, but I find the best payoff comes from blending with your fingers; the consistency is pretty thin and serum-like, which typically calls for a fingerpainting situation. The warmth from your skin also helps the formula melt into your complexion easier, which provides a more natural finish.

I use one to two pumps of the shade Two and place dots of product on the middle points of my face: my forehead, chin, and near the sides of my nose. I then blend upwards and outwards, which concentrates most of the glow-inducing pigment in the center and creates that “lit-from-within” radiance. Plus, most of my discoloration and textural concerns happen near my T-zone, so I also like to place most of my coverage there.

If I’m wearing minimal makeup (a “no-makeup makeup” look, if you will), I’ll follow up with a cream blush and brow powder, and call it a day. Those three products are really all I need (plus a trusty tinted lip balm), and because Slip Tint fuses to my skin so seamlessly, it stays put all day long. I don’t even need a setting powder to make sure it doesn’t budge; although, sometimes I will tap Saie’s Airset on areas known to crease, like around my nose and mouth. But if you ask me what I’m wearing on a “good” skin day, it’s likely just Slip Tint. The glow is that good.