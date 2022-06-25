 Skip to content

I've Tried Dozens Of Concealers & Always Come Back To This Creamy Formula

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
June 25, 2022

It’s no secret we love a good concealer trick here at mbg. Whether you’re looking to nix dark circles, lift the eye area, or smooth out fine lines with zero creases, you can bet your bottom dollar there’s a beauty story to walk you through each and every technique. 

And, look, expertly wielding the doe-foot applicator is key, but you do need a good formula to absolutely nail each makeup hack, especially if you’re approaching the finicky under-eye area—that thin skin can easily betray a less-than-stellar formula with fine lines and flaking. To which I say: The Kosas Revealer Concealer exceeds my expectations every single time. Of all the creamy formulas that cross my desk, it’s the one concealer I always come back to for a dewy, even base. 

Why my makeup routine isn’t complete without this concealer. 

The brand dubs Revealer a “concealer meets eye cream,” and that’s no exaggeration. It features a bouquet of brightening actives you might easily find in your favorite eye balm, like caffeine to constrict blood vessels (thereby reducing discoloration), arnica and panthenol to soothe inflammation, hyaluronic acid and pink algae to deliver hydration, and peptides for a plumping effect. My under-eyes eagerly drink up the skin-loving formula, which helps the pigment instantly fuse to my skin. It’s oh-so easy for concealers to sink into fine lines, especially if you frequently deal with bone-dry under-eyes, but I can confidently say that this number stays dewy all day long, thanks to those aforementioned hydrators. 

And because of the concealer’s unparalleled brightening abilities, it also makes a fabulous highlighter. Snag a shade one to two shades lighter than your skin tone and swipe the doe foot across areas that naturally catch the light—your forehead, cheekbones, and center of your chin, for example—and it will provide a subtle, shimer-free glow. Like you’re radiating from within. 

Despite its lightweight, bouncy consistency, the Kosas concealer provides enough coverage to mask any blemishes. (And because of soothing, anti-inflammatory arnica and panethol, the formula can help spot treat those pesky breakouts, too!) Some people even use the concealer in place of foundation in order to nail that buildable, never cakey coverage. In fact, the brand received so many standout reviews regarding coverage that they went ahead and created a proper Revealer Foundation

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a huge fan of Revealer Foundation, but I’m a firm believer that concealer is one of the most versatile makeup products out there. It’s a desert-island grab for many a beauty fan (although, this beauty editor still loves her cream blush), and the Revealer Concealer truly goes the distance. 

Kosas Revealer Concealer
Kosas

Kosas Revealer Concealer

$28
How I use it. 

For an everyday look, I use Revealer Concealer to strategically brighten and cover-up blemishes: I’ll swipe a bit of product on the inner corners of my under-eyes (where I have the most shadows), around the corners of my nose, and on top of any spots. Then I leave it all alone—rather than blending the formula right away, letting it “cook” on the skin can help the formula thicken up and avoid sinking into lines or pores. I’ll move on to my brows while I’m waiting, or slick on a coat of mascara if I feel so inclined. 

Once the formula has dried down a bit, I use my fingertips to blend. You can grab a beauty blender to help secure a seamless finish, but Kosas formula is so creamy I find I don’t even need it. The warmth from my fingertips pushes the pigment into my skin so nicely, and it leaves me with the most natural-looking payoff. 

I’ll then take a loose setting powder to make sure the pigment doesn’t slide off midday. Hot tip for those facing a zit: By burying any spots with powder, you’re absorbing excess shine and blurring the area, so you're less likely to see the raised mound. Then I’ll dip a small brush into that same setting powder and dab the sides of my nose, so they don’t crease. Typically, I’ll leave my under-eyes alone with just concealer—they’re very dry, so I need all the extra shine I can get.  

The takeaway. 

I’ve tested more concealers than I can count, and I always revert back to this creamy Kosas formula. It offers the perfect medium coverage for allover brightness and a dewy finish that’s hard to beat, and its versatility makes it well worth the $28 price tag. I always keep at least one in my bag whenever I need a quick touch-up; my makeup routine would not be the same (or nearly as streamlined) without it. 

