Perhaps you’ve seen a condensed version of this trick for a lifted, larger eye area—by applying your concealer only in the outer and inner corners (rather than the quintessential triangle or half-moon shape), you’ll create a brighter, more natural-looking end result.

Lee takes this same method and applies it to the other points of her face: on her inner and outer corners, the sides of her nasolabial folds, the corners of her mouth, and along her cheekbones. As for the best product for the job, you can theoretically use any one you fancy, although a doe-foot applicator might make for more precise strokes; we particularly love this Kosas number.

Grab your concealer of choice, and let’s break down each step: