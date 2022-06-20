 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Ever "Cooked" Your Concealer? You Probably Learned How From A Drag Queen

Ever "Cooked" Your Concealer? You Probably Learned How From A Drag Queen

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Ever "Cooked" Your Concealer? You Probably Learned How From A Drag Queen

Image by Miquel Llonch / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 20, 2022 — 22:07 PM

The secret to immaculate concealer? Let it cook. 

No, this does not require any sort of kitchenware—simply let your makeup sit for a few minutes before blending. That way, the formula will settle on your skin, thicken up, and avoid sinking into lines or pores. It’s a reliable technique used by many celebrity makeup artists, particularly those who favor a razor-sharp contour, but “cooking” or “baking” has long been a staple in the drag community in order to help stage makeup stay put during long performances. 

And to properly bake your face, well, you need a good baking powder. Banana powder is frequently hailed for a cushioned, matte look, and again, we have drag culture to thank for its rise in popularity. 

Banana powder as a stage makeup staple. 

Think of banana powder as a setting powder and color corrector combined. It helps absorb excess shine and keep foundation locked into place, but because of the sunshine yellow hue, it also helps neutralize discoloration and offers a brightening effect. It’s perfect for securing a flawless, radiant finish for a long period of time, which is why it remains a hero product in many makeup artists’ beauty bags. “Banana powder has been a staple in the pro makeup artist kit for a while,” notes celebrity makeup artist Dillon Peña

But it wasn’t always so conspicuous. Fun fact: Banana powder actually used to be a film industry secret before Ben Nye, a makeup director for 20th Century Fox, created the very first consumer product. Nye used this setting powder on just about every iconic Hollywood star—Marilyn Monroe, Paul Newman, and Julie Andrews, to name a few—in order to highlight their features and keep their makeup looking fresh under hot stage lights. 

And way before banana powder hit the consumer market, it was a must-have for drag. “Drag is about creating illusions using light and shadows,” says Peña. Thanks to banana powder’s highlighting abilities, it can help queens transform into their characters by defining their features onstage, similar to how a chiseled contour can reshape the jawline. 

"The two [facial features] that are most identified with masculine or feminine are the brow bone and the jaw,” Jackie Cox, Season 12 star of RuPaul's Drag Race, previously shared with mbg. “And both of those things we can affect with makeup and change how they're perceived." In addition to gluing down their brows to create a blank canvas, queens can use banana powder to mattify and draw attention to certain regions (under the brow bone, the cheekbones, the chin, etc.). Better yet, the base won’t dare budge. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Stage makeup becomes mainstream. 

Like the virality of most beauty trends, influencer culture had a huge impact. “A shift happened with the rise of social media, once we saw [makeup looks from] the Kardashians and Huda Kattan,” notes Peña. Once an industry secret meant for nights onstage, baking with banana powder quickly became democratized on everyone’s feeds.

The shift happened back in the 2010s, but even now the hashtag “baking makeup” has 34 million views on TikTok—a quick search, and you’ll discover a slew of users (now including Kattan) gazing into the camera with a dusting of powder across their features. 

Yet baking with banana powder is not suited for most people’s everyday looks—and by no means is it subtle. No one is trying to pretend they’ve mastered an elusive “no makeup makeup” look after crafting cheekbones so sharp they could cut glass. Rather, it remains a nod to performance art, meant to snatch your bone structure, make a statement, and outlast a long night of, say, dancing in a crowded, glitter-soaked bar. Is there anything more drag-inspired than that?

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in...

More On This Topic

Beauty

If You Have Dull Or Congested Skin, You're Going To Want To Read This

Jamie Schneider
If You Have Dull Or Congested Skin, You're Going To Want To Read This
Beauty

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Hannah Frye
No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Routines

8 Neck Stretches To Release All That Sticky Tension, Trainer Approved

Merrell Readman
8 Neck Stretches To Release All That Sticky Tension, Trainer Approved
Motivation

Stuck In A Workout Rut? Try These Tips To Get Moving Again

Jason Wachob
Stuck In A Workout Rut? Try These Tips To Get Moving Again
Personal Growth

Changing Careers? Here's How To Set Yourself Apart During A Job Hunt

Kelly Trach
Changing Careers? Here's How To Set Yourself Apart During A Job Hunt
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

3 Ways This Essential Vitamin Supports Women & Men In Everyday Health

Morgan Chamberlain
3 Ways This Essential Vitamin Supports Women & Men In Everyday Health
Recipes

This Watermelon-Berry Collagen Marg Is The Perfect Summer Sip

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
This Watermelon-Berry Collagen Marg Is The Perfect Summer Sip
Spirituality

Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean Fortune Is On Your Side Right Now

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean Fortune Is On Your Side Right Now
Spirituality

Power Up For The Summer Solstice: 8 Solstice Rituals To Energize This Season

Barbara Biziou
Power Up For The Summer Solstice: 8 Solstice Rituals To Energize This Season
Integrative Health

3 Hot Teas An Herbalist Sips To Stay Cool All Summer (Yes, You Read That Right)

Kami McBride
3 Hot Teas An Herbalist Sips To Stay Cool All Summer (Yes, You Read That Right)
Integrative Health

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert

Jamie Schneider
Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-rise-of-baking-with-banana-powder-thanks-to-drag-culture

Your article and new folder have been saved!