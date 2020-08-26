mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty

How To Clean Makeup Sponges: Expert Tips On What Actually Works 

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
How To Clean Makeup Sponges: Expert Tips On What Actually Works

Image by twinsterphoto / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 26, 2020 — 12:07 PM

Makeup sponges are beloved by artists and amateurs alike, as they make for a dewy, oh-so-natural finish. And with the plethora of shapes and sizes out there, you can rely on them for everything from foundation and concealer to even shadows or blush. And all of their uses out there brings us here: How do you clean these little things?

You might've seen a viral hack here and there about how best to sanitize your makeup sponges, but we're here to tell you the actual best tried-and-true ways. 

Why you need to wash your makeup sponges.

You need to wash your sponges for the same reason you need to wash your makeup brushes: In the same way they're good at soaking up and transferring makeup, they're good at doing that for a whole bunch of other gunk. "Your natural oils, bacteria, makeup, dead skin cells, dirt, and grime accumulate on the brush, and then you are just reapplying that on a daily basis," says holistic dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. "This can lead to a lot of skin issues—acne, contact dermatitis, infections."

If that doesn't scare you into cleaning things up (it should), this buildup can also mess with the sponge's function: Dirty, overused sponges just don't work as well as freshly cleaned ones. 

Advertisement

How often should you wash your brushes?

There's what we know we should be doing and what's, ahem, realistic. In a perfect world, experts say to wash them with every use. "I highly recommend cleaning your sponge daily. With daily use, any makeup tool can accumulate dead skin cells, dirt, oil, pollution and bacteria," says makeup artists Rea Ann Silva, founder of Beautyblender. "So just like washing your face or brushing your teeth every day, this will help keep your makeup tools in tiptop shape."

But in case you just know you're not going to be that diligent, makeup artists Jenny Patinkin—who boasts her own collection of sponges, brushes, and tools—says every three to four uses is OK, or "at least once a week!"

And in case you want some sensorial cues it's time for a rinse, Patinkin looks for these: "There's the obvious visual cue of how dirty the sponge looks. If you use your sponge damp, you'll also start to feel it squish differently when there's too much product built up on the inside," she says. "And this is really gross; very dirty sponges will start to smell weird. Please, please wash your sponges before that happens!"

Rinse manually with gentle soap and water.

It's pretty simple: Grab your sponge and soap and head to the sink. Wet the sponge, apply a small amount of your soap, and start working up the lather between your hands. Rinse regularly while doing this. At first rinse, the water will likely look pretty full of makeup, but with diligent work, it will start to clear up. You've done your job when the water is back to transparent and there's no more lather left. 

As for the soap, there are plenty of sponge-specific washes on the market, but any gentle option will do in a pinch. "Any fragrance-free cleanser will do," says Patinkin. "I personally prefer to stay away from sodium lauryl sulfates because that's a detergent that runs off into our waterways, and I avoid fragrances because they can damage the sponge foam."

She goes on to explain that more severe or harsher soaps (like traditional shampoos or dish detergents) may cause issues in another way: "One of the most important steps is you must fully rinse out the soap," says Patinkin. "If you don't fully rinse, your sponge can get kind of hard and dense. Liquid dish soap and shampoos do get sponges clean, but there are so many foaming agents in them, they can be really challenging to fully rinse."

Silva agrees, noting that some soaps run the risk of shortening the life span of the sponge: "If you are using anything that isn't alcohol-free and gentle and was not formulated for makeup tools, you risk breaking down the foam."

Advertisement

Try a silicone cleaning pad.

For true makeup fans who opt into everything, you can also use cleaning pads. These are simply silicone tools that have small indents, spikes, and nodules that help you work the sponge or brush more thoroughly. (They're especially helpful for brushes, as they allow you to get in between the bristles.)

While there are several varieties out there, most more or less function the same: Apply soap and water, grab your pad, and move the sponge around in circular motions, being mindful to work all the sides.  

Just be careful of how hard you are doing your movements. "You have to be careful because they can tear the delicate surface of the sponge," says Patinkin. 

Skip the microwave.

There seems to be an endless number of articles and posts about how you can use the microwave to zap away germs and bacteria. But nearly all the experts say to skip this hack, as it doesn't hold up to scrutiny—plus, good old-fashioned soap and water does just fine. 

"I have seen and heard of so many different, crazy ways that people have tried in order to clean their blenders. And I have tried them all myself, just to see if I was missing anything," says Silva. "The first time I tried this, I set my blender on fire. So I don't recommend it."

Patinkin notes that it's not just that it's unnecessary, but there might be real reasons you don't want to use it. "Most sponges are made from antibacterial foams, so the idea that heating them up will make them more sterile is not accurate," she says. "And many sponges are treated with stuff like flame retardants, and I certainly can't recommend cooking them up with microwave rays. I'd be concerned that it might alter the chemical composition." (And on that note: Look for clean sponges that are made with ingredients you trust.)

Advertisement

Always allow for proper drying time.

After you've rinsed, you must always allow for proper drying time and ventilation. "After washing or using your sponge, you always want to make sure you let it air dry in an open space," says Silva. Never simply toss it back into a makeup bag. Remember that you just washed your sponge, so why would you want to dirty it again by exposing it to all the things you just spent time washing away?

You can also speed up the drying process by removing water with a clean towel: "I also recommend using a towel or washcloth to blot the excess moisture out of the sponge before you set it down to dry." 

 The takeaway.

If this article makes you realize one thing, let it be that you really must be cleaning those little things. They can fill up with gunk fast—causing loads of skin problems. Not to mention, they just don't work as well. But when you go to rinse, skip all the internet fads and hacks—a clean, gentle soap and water is really your best friend.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

Are Coffee Grounds Good For Plants?Here's What The Experts Say

Emma Loewe
Are Coffee Grounds Good For Plants?Here's What The Experts Say
Beauty

Halle Berry's DIY Balancing Mask Is An Easy At-Home Facial: How To Make It

Jamie Schneider
Halle Berry's DIY Balancing Mask Is An Easy At-Home Facial: How To Make It
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Love

What Does It Mean When Your Husband Doesn't Want Sex Anymore?

Jessa Zimmerman, M.A.
What Does It Mean When Your Husband Doesn't Want Sex Anymore?
Mental Health

Stuck In A Toxic Living Situation? 7 Ways To Deal From A Neuropsychologist

Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc
Stuck In A Toxic Living Situation? 7 Ways To Deal From A Neuropsychologist
Recipes

Bored By The Same Smoothie? Try This Cocktail-Inspired Recipe From An RDN

Eliza Sullivan
Bored By The Same Smoothie? Try This Cocktail-Inspired Recipe From An RDN
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

Why Millennials & Gen Z Struggle The Most With Mental Health Right Now, From A Neuropsychiatrist

Daniel Amen, M.D.
Why Millennials & Gen Z Struggle The Most With Mental Health Right Now, From A Neuropsychiatrist
Functional Food

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD
Integrative Health

Yes, You Can Breathe Your Way To Better Sleep: This Expert Explains How

Jason Wachob
Yes, You Can Breathe Your Way To Better Sleep: This Expert Explains How
Integrative Health

Always Feel Groggy In The Mornings? This Expert-Approved Supplement Can Help

Emma Loewe
Always Feel Groggy In The Mornings? This Expert-Approved Supplement Can Help
Mental Health

Apparently Your Social Media Use May Predict Personality & Mental Health Traits

Sarah Regan
Apparently Your Social Media Use May Predict Personality & Mental Health Traits
Integrative Health

This Type Of Movement Can Improve Heart Disease Symptoms, Says New Study

Abby Moore
This Type Of Movement Can Improve Heart Disease Symptoms, Says New Study
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-clean-makeup-sponges

Your article and new folder have been saved!