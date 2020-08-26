It's pretty simple: Grab your sponge and soap and head to the sink. Wet the sponge, apply a small amount of your soap, and start working up the lather between your hands. Rinse regularly while doing this. At first rinse, the water will likely look pretty full of makeup, but with diligent work, it will start to clear up. You've done your job when the water is back to transparent and there's no more lather left.

As for the soap, there are plenty of sponge-specific washes on the market, but any gentle option will do in a pinch. "Any fragrance-free cleanser will do," says Patinkin. "I personally prefer to stay away from sodium lauryl sulfates because that's a detergent that runs off into our waterways, and I avoid fragrances because they can damage the sponge foam."

She goes on to explain that more severe or harsher soaps (like traditional shampoos or dish detergents) may cause issues in another way: "One of the most important steps is you must fully rinse out the soap," says Patinkin. "If you don't fully rinse, your sponge can get kind of hard and dense. Liquid dish soap and shampoos do get sponges clean, but there are so many foaming agents in them, they can be really challenging to fully rinse."

Silva agrees, noting that some soaps run the risk of shortening the life span of the sponge: "If you are using anything that isn't alcohol-free and gentle and was not formulated for makeup tools, you risk breaking down the foam."