16 Best Natural & Clean Eye Creams For Wrinkles + Application Tips
Some of the best beauty advice I’ve ever received—something I still quote years after hearing it—was from aesthetic rejuvenation expert Lisa Goodman, MPAS, who told me that it’s perfectly normal for the eyes to wrinkle. Just look at babies and children: when they smile or talk, they develop crinkles around their eyes. The skin is meant to move and fold and be expressive. It’s what makes faces beautiful.
So when I write about eye wrinkles—and the creams that can fix them—I always make sure I’m very clear what I’m talking about: These products will not magically rid your face of all lines, and nor would you want them too. Rather, their purpose is to prevent or ease the appearance of deep set, permanent wrinkles. Plus, eye creams are great tools to help with other concerns such as puffiness, discoloration, and dryness.
And with that said, these are the all-time best eye creams for wrinkles—all tested and vetted by beauty experts.
What causes wrinkles in the eye area?
All wrinkles, but especially those around the eyes, fall into two categories: Dynamic and static. Dynamic wrinkles are those that form when the face is in motion. For the eye area specifically, smiling, frowning, furrowing the brow, or simply talking can all cause dynamic wrinkles to form around the eyes.
Static wrinkles are the permanent ones. Essentially whe dynamic wrinkles start to stick around, they convert to static wrinkles—or fine lines that are present all the time. "Static wrinkles remain even when you are at rest and your facial muscles are relaxed," notes board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss, M.D.
The conversion from dynamic to static actually has less to do with the movement itself (again, it’s totally normal for faces to move!), but rather the breakdown of structural proteins like collagen and elastin. These naturally decline with age starting in the mid-twenties, as well as due to sun exposure, diet, stress, and external aggravators, such as pollution.
In addition, the skin around the eyes is very thin and delicate. This makes it more susceptible to damage, which is why eye wrinkles are some of the first to form in the aging process.
The most common eye wrinkles are the crow’s feet, under eyes, and the 11s.
- Crow’s feet form at the outer corners of the eyes.
- Undereyes are on the lower eyelid, just above the cheeks.
- The 11s are between the brows, and are a hybrid between an eye and forehead wrinkle.
- The upper eyelid can also experience signs of aging, but that tends to sagging rather than fine lines.
How we picked:
- Wrinkle targeting ingredients: The eye creams on this list all contain ingredients that address fine lines. Many on the list also include ingredients that address other concerns, such as dryness and dark circles.
- High-quality formulas: The formulas on this list use only high-quality, safe ingredients. This is especially important for the eye area, as the skin is thin and therefore more sensitive.
- Variety: Everyone has unique needs, tastes, budgets, and so on. We included a wide variety so everyone can find an eye cream that’s right for them.
- Vetted & tested: As the beauty director with an extensive knowledge of ingredients, I have personally vetted the INCI lists. I have personally tested many of these. The ones I haven’t come recommended from trusted sources. I also utilize customer reviews as part of the vetting process.
The best eye creams for wrinkles
Best for dark circles: Origins GINZING™ Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff
Pros
- It comes in two shades (for varying skin tones) that help color-correct darkness in the area for immediate results
- Packaging is made from 97% post-consumer recycled content.
Cons
- Contains some essential oils, in case you’re sensitive to EOs
Cruelty free:No
Fragrance:Essential oils
Certifications:Clean at SephoraConscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty
Price per ounce:$74
Speaking as someone who has both dark circles and fine lines, I need all the help I can get. And this brightening cream delivers. It works so well thanks to the cocktail of ingredients that play double-duty. Vitamin C not only brightens tone, but it supports collagen production. Niacinamide addresses discoloration, as well as smoothes texture. Caffeine improves circulation in the area, and has antioxidant-properties. Ginseng helps rejuvenate skin, both in texture and tone.
Ingredient highlights:
-Caffeine
-Ginseng
Best for puffiness: Clinique All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage
Pros
- Ophthalmologist tested
- The cooling roller ball application tip can help provide immediate relief for puffy eyes
Cons
- Thinner formula in case you want a cream
Cruelty free:No
Fragrance:Yes
Price per ounce:$76
Who amongst us hasn't woken up with puffy, swollen eyes a time or two? (If you have magical no-puffing eyes, you may cast the first ice roller.) For those who puffiness is a regular issue, grab yourself this long-time fan favorite from Clinique. (I have used this product many-times in my career, and it never gets old.) The silky formula is infused with caffeine to depuff, panthenol for hydration, and pomegranate extract for addressing aging concerns.
Ingredient highlights:
-Caffeine
-Panthenol (vitamin B5)
-Pomegranate extract
-The formula is free of fragrance, mineral oil, alcohol, talc, parabens, and phthalates.
Best hydrating: Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado
Pros
- Rich texture that’s perfect for nighttime
- Can help brighten tone thanks to the beta-carotene
Cons
- Does not indicate if it’s vegan or cruelty free
Cruelty free:No
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Clean at SephoraConscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty
Price per ounce:$74
This dense eye cream floods the skin. Dryness becomes more common with age, and one of the first places folks start noticing this is around the eyes (as the skin is thinner). Dehydration can exacerbate the formation and appearance of fine lines—so first and foremost you’ll want to load up on moisture. The cream is made with super rich avocado oil, which is high in fatty acids, antioxidants, and more. It also contains beta-carotene, a type of antioxidant known for targeting fine lines. I love to pile this on at night, and wake up with fresh, rested eyes.
Ingredient highlights:
-Beta-carotene
-Sodium PCA
Best for sensitive skin: Aveeno Calm + Restore Age Renewal Eye Gel
Pros
- Has been tested specifically for sensitive skin
- Contains colloidal oatmeal, which is one of the most recommend ingredients for sensitive skin by dermatologists
Cons
- Does not indicate if it’s vegan or cruelty free
Cruelty free:No
Fragrance:No
Price per ounce:$48
Even if you don’t identify as having sensitive skin, you may find that the eye area is more prone to irritation. That’s because the skin around the eyes is very thin and has very few oil glands (that can produce protective oils). So if eye creams have caused you trouble in the past, you’ll want to find an option specifically formulated for sensitivities. This blend is hypoallergenic and contains soothing colloidal oatmeal, but it is still loaded with ingredients that can help ease the appearance of fine lines such as niacinamide and cranberry extract. Personally I love the light, effortless gel texture that can be worn alone or under makeup.
Ingredient highlights:
-Niacinamide
-Cranberry extract
-The formula is fee of fragrance, parabens, phthalates, dye, and alcohol
Best color-correcting: Naturium Vitamin Bright Illuminating Eye Cream
Pros
- The formula has a subtle light-reflecting shimmer to provide immediate results
- Buildable and wears well under makeup
Cons
- Only D2C at the moment, so harder to shop for
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Price per ounce:$36
This makes color-correcting oh-so-easy. The vitamin-infused eye cream comes in two shades— yellow and orange—to help cancel out dark undertones around the eye area. (Yellow is ideal for those with fairer skin targeting purple and mauve eye circles, and orange is better suited for those with deeper skin tones dealing with blue-ish hues. Check out our guide to color correcting here.) It doesn’t stop there, however, the formula contains vitamin K and other healthy aging botanicals. When I’m going sans makeup, this is the cream I reach for to keep my dark circles in check.
Ingredient highlights:
-Mica
Best for lifting: Ourself HA+ Replenishing Eye Serum with Subtopical Firming Technology
Pros
- Innovative delivery system (called Proprietary Subtopical Delivery Technology™) means the active ingredients are better able to penetrate the skin & make it to where they need to go
Cons
- Very expensive
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Price per ounce:$440
Ourself may be one of the pricier brands on the market today, but let me tell you: They simply do not miss. From their viral lip plumper to this new lifting eye serum, it’s just a collection of all-stars (very expensive all-stars, but I digress). This silky eye serum contains an astonishing array of ingredients. The first is a hyaluronic acid complex to plump and hydrate. It also contains a poly-peptide blend that stimulates collagen and elastin production. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also vitamin C, niacinamide, and botanical extracts. I’ve been testing it daily and my skin looks shockingly smooth. I even apply it on my upper eyelid to help with sagging.
Ingredient highlights:
-Vitamin C
-Niacinamide
Best firming: Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream
Pros
- Lush, but fast absorbing texture
- Uses a plant-derived, vegan squalane
Cons
- Don’t address dark circles (in case that’s a priority for you)
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
Price per ounce:$112
I’ve always had a soft spot for Biossance’s plush textures and innovative ingredient profiles. And I’m pleased to report I loved the eye cream (just as I knew I would). Not only does this formula contain the ultra-hydrating plant-derived squalane (what the brand is best known for), but it contains a strain of pink marine algae. Algae has been shown to reduce fine lines, lift skin, and protect against photoagaing. As someone with sensitive eyes, I also appreciate how gentle it is on the skin.
Ingredient highlights:
-Squalene
-Algae
Best beginner: Versed Zero-G Smoothing Eye Cream
Pros
- Jar made with 50% PCR (post consumer recycled) plastic
- Contains ethically sourced mica (for that instant glow)
Cons
- Great for the beginning stages of aging—folks with more severe wrinkles may need something more intense
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Price per ounce:$40
People often ask me when they should start using eye cream, and my response is “whenever you want!” Eye creams—while helpful—are an add-on to your routine. That means you don’t have to use one if you don’t want to. But for those who want to start, this is the eye cream I always recommend. The texture of the application is easy and fast-absorbing. It has the slightest shimmer and tint to help add some immediate radiance. And it contains effective, but not harsh, active ingredients like peptides, algae, and olive oil. (All of which can help treat and prevent fine lines.) Oh, and it has a great price point. What’s not to love?
Ingredient highlights:
-Peptides
-Algae
Best retinol: Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum
Pros
- Uses encapsulated retinol, which is more gentle
- Contains Centella Asiatica Extract, which is very soothing.
Cons
- Retinol can be hard to tolerate, even when formulated with gentle buffering ingredients—so start slow. Use it once every few days, working your way up from there.
- Only use at night
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
Price per ounce:$142
Retinol is one of the most popular healthy aging ingredients, thanks to its ability to encourage cell turnover, improve rejuvenation, and stimulate collagen production. The ingredient’s big catch is that it can trigger irritation, especially on sensitive skin (such as the eye area.) However, this formula was made specifically with the eye in mind, so it’s not as aggressive. The gel’s also buffered with soothing antioxidants and botanical extracts. I’m going to be honest with you: I was very scared to test this out, given how sensitive my skin is. But it didn’t cause any reaction, felt hydrating, and really smoothed out my crow’s feet. I used up the entire bottle!
Ingredient highlights:
-Retinol
-Ferulic
-Rambutan
-Centella Asiatica Extract
Best retinol alternative: Ilia Bright Start Retinol Alternative Brightening Eye Cream
Pros
- The avocado extract is from upcycled avocados
- Has a slight pearlescent finish to brighten the eyes immediately
- Great as a prep step for under eye concealer
Cons
- Lightweight texture, in case you’re looking for a thick night cream
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
Price per ounce:$92
Retinol is the original, but there are many alternatives that can provide similar benefits—and often without the irritation. This uses sea fennel extract, a phytoretinol that has similar smoothing and brightening properties. It also uses avocado extract for hydration, caffeine to reduce puffiness, and peptides to help tighten skin. I love the cooling application tip, and that you can use it morning or night.
Ingredient highlights:
-Sea Fennel Extract
-Caffeine
-Avocado extract
-Peptides
Best vitamin C: Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream
Pros
- Uses a stable blend of vitamin Cs
- Lightweight texture that’s great for daytime wear
Cons
- Does not indicate if it’s cruelty free or vegan
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Price per ounce:$78
Vitamin C is another derm-favorite ingredient as it can support collagen production, brightens tone, neutralizes free radicals, and smoothes texture. (Not bad, no?) This gentle eye cream uses a stabilized 5% vitamin C complex, alongside peptides, hyaluronic acid, and a concentrated ginger extract.
Ingredient highlights:
-Peptides
-Zerumbone (ginger extract)
-The formula is free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, triclocarban, and triclosan
Best caffeine-infused: Current State Peptide Caffeine Firming Eye Cream
Pros
- Very affordable price point
- Blends well under or over makeup (should you need to reapply midday)
Cons
- Has a slight odor
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Clean at Target
Price per ounce:$34
Caffeine is a popular eye cream ingredient as it’s a vascular constrictor, and therefore can help reduce swelling and discoloration. (Read: It treats both puffiness and dark circles.) This option also wields the power of a triple peptide complex to smooth out wrinkles and plump up fine lines. I love the applicator tip, which dispenses just a tiny amount of product so you can be very precise with application. It’s also travel friendly: I take this cream with me while on the go so I can dab it on midday if my eyes are looking a little crinkly or tired.
Ingredient highlights:
-Caffeine
-Peptides
Best stick: OleHenriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Eye Sticks
Pros
- Comes in 3 shades that target under eye circles from purple undertones to blue
- Stick formulas make it easy to apply
- This formula is packaged in recyclable 100% limex, with sustainably-sourced limestone to help reduce our environmental impact
Cons
- Need to wear a concealer with it
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:Yes
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
A swipe of this tinted stick will blur fine lines, mask dark circles, and protect against free radicals. The color-correcting primer neutralizes purple and blue under eye hues. It also smoothes over fine lines and creates a smooth base, so makeup is less likely to settle into wrinkles throughout the day. And it’s not just a “masking” product—the formula is infused with active ingredients that improve the health of the skin overtime, such as vitamin C.
Ingredient highlights:
-Vitamin C
-Caffeine
-Colored pigments
Best oil: Kora Organics Noni Radiant Eye Oil
Pros
- The formula is 99% natural organic ingredients
- 95% of the ingredients are COSMOS ORGANIC certiﬁed by ECOCERT Greenlife according to COSMOS Standard
Cons
- Some folks don’t like the texture of oils or find them too slippery
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:Essential oils
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
Price per ounce:$131
As someone who could cover herself head-to-toe with oils, let me tell you: I adore this eye oil! It glides effortlessly over the skin and makes for a perfect night treatment. The blend is a mix of organic rosehip, jojoba, sea buckthorn, and kahai oils—all of which provide the skin a mix of fatty acids, antioxidants, and other healthy aging nutrients. It also contains a tomato extract that's chock full of carotenoids. Carotenoids are powerful antioxidants that can help smooth texture and fine lines.
Ingredient highlights:
-Kahai oil
-Tomato extract
Best luxury: Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Serum
Pros
- Crafted in Switzerland with the highest quality pure botanicals.
- The formula is 97% natural origin
Cons
- Expensive
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Price per ounce:$460
What screams luxury more than 24K gold? Because that’s exactly what is inside this precious eye cream. More specifically it’s a 24K peptide which has powerful antioxidant properties. But decadence aside, it’s also infused with incredibly innovative skin care actives like plant stem cells, a unique peptide complex, and other rare botanicals that help skin cell rejuvenation. It instantly brightens and keeps skin looking it’s most vibrant in the long-term.
Ingredient highlights:
-24K peptide
-Bionymph Peptide Stem Cell Extract
-Matrixyl™ 3000 Tripeptide
-Raspberry Stem Cell Extract
-Tomato stem cells
-Hexapeptide
Best makeup prep: The Inkey List Brighten-I Eye Cream
Pros
- Blurring and brightening properties make this an ideal makeup primer
Cons
- use it up fast
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
Price per ounce:$26
One of the biggest nuscenses with eye wrinkles is that makeup settles in them making them appear more pronounced and worse than they actually are. A prep cream, like this one, is an ideal solution. This blend contains three complexes that instantly brighten and smooth, creating an ideal base for concealer.
Ingredient highlights:
-2% BRIGHTENYL
-1% Mica Mineral blend
-5% GRANT-XT (blurring technology)
Comparing eye creams for wrinkles
Why should you trust us?
I’m the beauty director at mindbodygreen and have been working as a lifestyle journalist and editor for over a decade. In my career as a beauty reporter, I’ve tried thousands of products—so I’m well versed in testing formulas. In addition I stay-up-to-date on ingredient research and formula innovations, so I can bring you the most up-to-date information possible as it pertains to your skin health.
mindbodygreen is the leader in health and well-being—and our beauty coverage strives to bring you only what will help you feel healthier and happier.
Why should you pick a clean eye cream?
The eye area is naturally more sensitive than the skin on the rest of the face. This is because the skin is thinner, and therefore more susceptible to irritation. Ingredients that you may be able to tolerate elsewhere on the face or body, may trigger flare-ups at the eye area.
While there is no set definition for “clean” in the beauty industry, at mindbodygreen we believe clean formulas are those that only include gentle ingredients known to be safe for skin, body, and environmental health. They also avoid many of the common irritants known to trigger inflammation or reactions, such as mineral oil, alcohol, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, triclocarban, and triclosan.
However, just because a formula is “clean” doesn’t mean it can’t also contain ingredients that you are personally sensitive to. For example, some folks can’t tolerate vitamin C or retinol no matter how gentle they are. In those cases, you should avoid those options. Essential oils are other common irritants that are often found in clean and natural products, but may trigger a reaction.
So while this list is a great place to start for responsible, safe formulas—be sure to check the INCI list to ensure there are no ingredients that might cause concern for you.
Wrinkle-smoothing ingredients to look for
When on the hunt for an eye cream that treats wrinkles, keep an eye out for these ingredients. Just maybe not all together.
- Retinol: The gold star of “anti-aging” ingredients, this vitamin A derivative upregulates collagen production, speeds up cell turnover, smooths texture, and brightens tone. Learn more about using retinol here.
- Vitamin C: This is not only a powerful antioxidant, but can help support the collagen synthesis process. Check out our favorite vitamin C serums here.
- Peptides: Peptides are chains of amino acids linked together by peptide bonds, and amino acids are the building blocks of proteins—such as collagen, elastin, and keratin. There are many kinds of peptides and new research shows that some may help improve collagen production, keep skin hydrated, and more.
- Hyaluronic acid: It is the key molecule involved in skin moisture1. Using it topically can help attract and hold water in the skin, which will help plump up fine lines.,
- Antioxidants: There are many healthy aging antioxidants, each with their unique superpowers. As a whole, antioxidants neutralize free radicals which will help avoid damage and visible signs of aging. A few of our favorite antioxidants are coenzyme q10, niacinamide, panthenol, resveratrol, vitamin E, and polyphenols.
How to apply eye cream
For a full guide on eye cream application, check here, but for quick tips, see our checklist below.
- Find an eye cream that fits your needs from our list above. Be sure to think critically about what your goals are, what textures you like, and how you plan to use it. You’re not going find an eye cream effective if it’s not targeting your unique skin.
- Know when to apply it in your routine. For potent actives (like caffeine, vitamin C, retinol, and the like), apply it on clean skin so the ingredients can be their most effective. For hydrating options, use it alongside your lotion. And for tinted or primer options, apply just before makeup.
- Only use a pea sized amount, and tap (with your ring finger) under your eyes to rub it in. Do not pull or tug at the skin.
- Let it dry before moving onto your next steps, such as a concealer.
The takeaway
Eye cream isn’t a necessary part of your skin care routine—but you bet that the right formula will help deal with eye wrinkles. These are the best of the best on the market that will help address common signs of aging, as well as brighten tone, de-puff, and hydrate. Want more intel on caring for your eyes? Here's our full guide to eye care.