People often ask me when they should start using eye cream, and my response is “whenever you want!” Eye creams—while helpful—are an add-on to your routine. That means you don’t have to use one if you don’t want to. But for those who want to start, this is the eye cream I always recommend. The texture of the application is easy and fast-absorbing. It has the slightest shimmer and tint to help add some immediate radiance. And it contains effective, but not harsh, active ingredients like peptides, algae, and olive oil. (All of which can help treat and prevent fine lines.) Oh, and it has a great price point. What’s not to love?

Ingredient highlights:

-Peptides

-Algae

-Olive oil