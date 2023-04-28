Saie’s natural ingredients easily melt into the skin. The squalane and glycerin are hydrating and plumping, while the cucumber extract gives a cooling effect that eases my tired eyes. These ingredients are fast-acting—with an immediate brightening effect—but also provide noticeable longterm results.

I love that the texture is creamy, but it doesn’t feel heavy on my skin. In fact, the coverage is extremely natural. When I use the Hydrabeam concealer, my under-eyes appear brighter and my face looks more awake, but it doesn’t look like I’ve caked on layers of makeup.

If you’re looking for a heavy, full-coverage concealer, this likely isn’t for you. Instead, the formula is lightweight and sheer. It doesn’t provide an airbrushed effect, instead giiving a natural lift to your face. More importantly, it blurs out those pesky dark circles.

And while dark circles are often genetic—and not something an eye cream can really erase—this concealer does the next best thing for them. The hydrating formula restore moisture to the the under eyes, which helps reduces the appearance of puffiness. Plus, who doesn't love a functional make up product that plays double duty as skin care?

Saie’s Hydrabeam Concealer comes in 15 shades to match an array of skin tone (though we'll always take more), which is a key to making your concealer look natural.