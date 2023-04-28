Saie Hydrabeam Concealer Review: How A Shopping Editor Hides Under-Eye Circles
Concealers can be tricky, to say the least. While some friends have given up and chosen to skip the step altogether, I have dark circles that simply must be tamed. In my quest to make my eyes brighter (and to not constantly look like I just hopped off a red eye flight), I had a few concealer non-negotiables: a lightweight formula, clean ingredients, and absolutely no caking.
While this was a taller order than expected, Saie’s Hydrabeam Concealer checks all these boxes and more. I finally found a concealer that covers my dark circles, hydrates my skin, and makes my whole face brighter, no creases included.
Advertisement
- Cost: $28
- Shades: 12
- Coverage: light to medium (buildable)
- Clean ingredients: yes
- Sustainable packaging: yes
- What I love: brightening, sheer coverage, blends like a dream, dewy finish, moisturizing, cooling
- What I'd change: more shades, some might want heavier coverage
Why you need a good concealer
Finding the right concealer is no easy feat. Still, it’s a juice that’s worth the squeeze. The best concealers help mask under-eye circles, brighten your face, spot treat blemishes, and even your skin tone. Some, like Saie’s Hydrabeam, are even made with soothing ingredients to ease puffiness and moisturize your skin.
Take it from me—someone who used to skip this step out of sheer frustration—a great concealer can truly change your entire face by giving you a brighter, fresher, and more polished look.
Advertisement
The ingredients
First, let’s talk about what this concealer doesn’t have. Saie prioritizes safe ingredients derived from nature. Sustainability is at the brand’s core, right down to its eco-friendly packaging and shipping technology. The Hydrabeam concealer is formulated without chemical sunscreens, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), mineral oil, GMO’s, paragons, phthalates, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, or talc.
Keeping these potentially harmful ingredients out of the picture, Saie opts for natural, beneficial ingredients such as elderberry extract, licorice root extract, jojoba oil, cucumber extract, squalane, and glycerin.
Why I love this concealer
Saie’s natural ingredients easily melt into the skin. The squalane and glycerin are hydrating and plumping, while the cucumber extract gives a cooling effect that eases my tired eyes. These ingredients are fast-acting—with an immediate brightening effect—but also provide noticeable longterm results.
I love that the texture is creamy, but it doesn’t feel heavy on my skin. In fact, the coverage is extremely natural. When I use the Hydrabeam concealer, my under-eyes appear brighter and my face looks more awake, but it doesn’t look like I’ve caked on layers of makeup.
If you’re looking for a heavy, full-coverage concealer, this likely isn’t for you. Instead, the formula is lightweight and sheer. It doesn’t provide an airbrushed effect, instead giiving a natural lift to your face. More importantly, it blurs out those pesky dark circles.
And while dark circles are often genetic—and not something an eye cream can really erase—this concealer does the next best thing for them. The hydrating formula restore moisture to the the under eyes, which helps reduces the appearance of puffiness. Plus, who doesn't love a functional make up product that plays double duty as skin care?
Saie’s Hydrabeam Concealer comes in 15 shades to match an array of skin tone (though we'll always take more), which is a key to making your concealer look natural.
Advertisement
How I use it
I’ll admit, I’m not a make up expert—but our team at mindbodygreen has spoken to plenty of makeup experts for tips and tricks on how to apply concealer, and I’ve learned a thing or two. This formula in particular has a super easy application. It comes in a sleek tube with a cone tip applicator; I find this packaging helps the product last longer than a squeeze tube or pot.
First, I prep my skin by cleansing and applying a toner, light moisturizer, and SPF. I love using an eye cream under my concealer, but when I’m in a pinch the Hydrabeam feels moisturizing enough in itself.
Next, I use the applicator tip to apply three small dots of concealer under each eye. I find this is all I need to achieve that bright-yet-natural coverage. In the past, I’ve had to rush to blend before a formula would dry out, but I noticed right away that this concealer stays dewy on my skin. Depending on where I am and what supplies I have, I either dab it in with a beauty blender or my finger—both work just fine!
And just like that, my dark circles are masked. Each time I use the Hydrabeam concealer I’m shocked by what a difference those three tiny dabs make. In fact, I’m wearing way less makeup these days and finally feel like I can achieve a bright and dewy complexion with concealer alone.
Bonus points for ethics & sustainability
In line with the brand’s sustainability efforts, the Hydrabeam packaging is made out of 75% post-consumer recycled plastic. While this packaging is slightly more expensive for brands, small efforts like this make a big difference in reducing waste.
To learn more about how to recycle your packaging once your tube is empty, visit Saie’s website. Empties can be dropped off at participating Sephora stores, or the brand will send you a prepaid label to return by mail.
The company is Leaping Bunny certified (no animal testing) and climate neutral certified, meaning it offsets its entire carbon footprint by investing in various carbon drawdown projects. It also contributes a percentage of every product sale to vetted impact programs that remove plastic waste from the environment. What’s more, the brand donates 1% of all sales to environmental non-profits. We love to see it!
Advertisement
The takeaway
I like my makeup look the same way I like my makeup ingredients: simple and natural. Saie’s Hydrabeam concealer is a game changer when it comes to covering dark circles, brightening my complexion, and making me look (and feel) more confident and awake. Even better, I love that I can feel good about the natural ingredients and sustainable packaging, and that I don’t need to spend an arm and a leg for a concealer that works. Want to really make your eyes pop? Pair the Hydrabeam concealer with my favorite Saie mascara.
Advertisement
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a born and raised New Yorker, a certified Health Coach, and has a B.A in Creative Writing and Psychology from Hunter College. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more. After years of working in advertising at NBC, FOX, and TikTok, her passion for finding, testing, and writing about the best (and healthiest) products led her to mindbodygreen. In her current role, Carleigh reports on the best products to help the mindbodygreen community live a healthier, more enjoyable life.