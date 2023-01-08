For some, even a lightweight, natural-looking foundation can feel like too much of a lift. However, going in with just concealer can oftentimes leave behind sporadic light patches, making your complexion look even more uneven.

The answer? Pinpoint concealing. In a recent Instagram post, celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes breaks down exactly how to make your concealer actually look invisible (and save you time), while still covering up what you want to disguise. Here’s how she does it.