Say it with me now: You don’t have to be an expert makeup artist to master the art of contour. Yes, it can feel a bit intimidating at first, considering a few strategic strokes can literally change the shape of your face. But once you have the basic steps down pat? Oh, hello, cheekbones—nice to see you’ve come out of hiding.

Learn how to properly contour your face, and you can secure a sculpted look in about five minutes flat. Ahead, find our guide to help you place those precise lines, plus all the makeup artist tips you need to know.