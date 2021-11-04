There are, no joke, dozens of ways to apply blush. That’s what I love most about the product, aside from its ability to manifest joy. The same pot of pigment can evolve your look in a snap, depending on where you blend: a dab underneath concealer for a natural rosy flush, a sweep across your nose for a kiss of faux sun…You get the point.

We’ve sourced a number of these tutorials from makeup artists themselves, and for your convenience, we’ve rounded them up into one bundle of blush tips. Behold: our master guide to applying blush like a pro.