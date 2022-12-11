In my hunt for the best mascara, I tried five clean brands: Saie, Milk, ILIA, Caliray, and ITEM Beauty. I won’t go into my full review of each, but I will say some were good, others were great, and one left a lot to be desired—and Saie undoubtedly landed on top. If we’re measuring success in compliments, it’s the only one that led someone to stop me in line at my local coffee shop to ask what mascara I use.

Where other blends left my lashes clumpy or lackluster, Saie’s Mascara 101 went on smoothly, instantly adding length. Below, you’ll see what it looks like applied to one eye, versus no makeup on the other.

I’ll often have issues with applicators leaving mascara residue on my lids or under eye, but I don’t experience this at all with Saie. The clean formula has a good hold and doesn’t flake off throughout the day—plus, it's buildable. For a more natural-yet-lengthened look, the brand recommends one coat. If you want extra thickening, I'd personally suggest that you go for two or three.