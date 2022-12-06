As a pioneer in the clean beauty space, Tata Harper has been creating luxury skin care with the highest quality, all-natural ingredients since 2007. Since Tata Harper Skincare took off in Vermont, she's gradually grown the line to include plenty more products and better formulas, focusing on sustainability, efficacy, and a premium sensorial experience.

Harper's brand is famous in the beauty space for providing products that are worth every penny—the natural active ingredients are potent, but never overpowering. The raw extracts are sourced from all around the world, with a particular emphasis on regenerative farming so you can do good for your skin and the planet.

Last year, Harper launched a new collection called Superkind—formulated to deliver real results for sensitive, reactive skin types. The Superkind collection is formulated to be free from known allergens like nuts, wheat, gluten, fragrance, essential oils, sulfates, harsh exfoliants, and even BHAs—as the latter can be particularly irritating for sensitive skin. However, unlike plenty of sensitive-skin lines out there, Harper included specially-formulated actives that help brighten, smooth, and encourage healthy skin aging—not just prevent irritation.

I got the chance to sit down with Tata Harper herself and hear all about what she's loving right now, from her underrated go-to products to non-negotiable daily rituals. To follow, everything Harper has been doing, as of late.