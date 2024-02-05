Advertisement
A Beauty Editor Tests A Repairing Hair Serum
I need a haircut. In fact, I’ve needed a haircut since November. Unfortunately life happens and circumstances outside my control have made getting said haircut difficult to fit into my schedule. Whom among us hasn’t pushed off a much-needed trim? Yes, it even happens to beauty editors who should know better.
Needless to say: My hair has seen better days. My ends are crispy and frayed. While the strands themselves aren’t too damaged, my naturally dry hair is always in need of quenching. And overall my day-to-day style is looking fairly drab, tangly, frizzy, and lackluster. All telltale signs I'm due for a cut.
Then I got an email about a new repairing treatment from one of my favorite hair care brands, Virtue—and my interests were piqued.
Today, the brand is launching Virtue Damage Reverse Serum, a light, silky formula that’s infused with proteins and peptides to restore hair health. And I got my hands on it a week ago so I could test it out—and maybe even save my poor split ends.
Well, to save you from the suspense: Salvation came.
What’s in the hair serum:
Let’s rewind a bit: Before I ever applied this serum to my ends I did what I always do. I did a deep dive into the ingredients.
The brand is known for their patented ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku. It’s a bioidentical protein to keratin, the protein that makes up 80% of the hair1. When hair is damaged and weak, it’s because it’s lost some of that keratin. By applying this particular keratin topically, it replenishes what’s lost, strengthening hair in the process.
This special ingredient is formulated into all of Virtues products, but it’s at its highest concentration in this serum.
Additionally, the formula uses other innovative ingredients to bolster the efficacy.
There’s a biomimetic peptide that can help restore damage and protects against free radicals, a plant-derived polysaccharide that improves moisture retention, and a photo-protection complex that shields the hair against UV radiation.
Why I decided to test it:
I’ve been a fan of the brand since their inception. I went to a launch event of theirs six years ago and got a fabulous blowout from the very talented (and kind) hairstylist Adir Abergel, who works with the likes of Jennifer Garner, Kristen Steweart, and Charlize Theron.
I was blown away by the product's efficacy then, and I continue to be with each new launch. Including this one.
The biotech-backed formula has been shown to do what was once thought impossible: actually repair damage. Because the proprietary keratin is a perfect match for what your body makes naturally, it's able to shimmy inside the cuticle, into the cortex, and replace lost proteins. It transforms hair health from the inside out.
And they’re doing the work to back up these claims. A Clinical Instrumentation Study by Princeton TRI Labs found that the formulas were able to repair 98% of split ends in just one use. Plus they found that it made the hair more resilient to future breakage, including damage incurred by UV rays, styling, and hot tools.
My results using the serum:
I really didn’t mean to neglect my hair as badly as I did. But—like I noted—life got busy, and my normal beauty routine became something of an afterthought. But a silver lining is that given the state of my hair, it was really in the ideal condition to test this new product.
I got a small test tube just over a week ago and have used it once daily (OK, sometimes twice). I only cleanse my hair every 3-4 days, so I’ve mostly been applying it on dry hair. But on my wash days I apply it on slightly damp hair.
The serum’s consistency is light and silky—I'd compare it to a very thin face lotion. It has an easy, relaxed, spa-like scent that has notes of coconut, bright citrus, and grounding wood. And it sinks into hair quickly, without adding any weight, grittiness, or stickiness.
My biggest gripe with other split end products (well, other than the fact that they don’t really work) is that they weigh my hair down and draw more attention to my stragley ends. But this serum effortlessly coats the hair. Moments after applying it, the product was fully absorbed and dissipated.
I noticed a huge difference in my hair’s appearance with just one use. (See my before and after photo for proof.) The ends looked less crackly and brittle, the color looked more luminous, and my days-old blowout was brought back to life.
With each application, I couldn’t believe how smooth and soft the strands felt. My split ends didn’t disappear entirely, but the tips look and feel so much healthier. There’s a noticeable fullness to my hair again. And while I still desperately need that hair cut (no product will ever replace regular trims), I certainly can see this being a worthwhile product for those who like to keep their hair long, like myself.
My recommendation: Worth the purchase
I’m already a devotee of Virtue, but that's because their stuff works: I like brands that are innovative and effective! This serum just might be their most appealing yet, especially for those who are looking to reverse damage, protect against future breakage, restore fullness, and protect length. It’s also appropriate for all hair types, including color-treated hair.
At $60, it’s expensive, but that’s because it has such a high concentration of the proprietary keratin. If you’re someone who has low-maintenance hair that’s not breakage prone, you may not find it’s worth splurge (because, well, you don’t need it). But for folks like me who struggle with dryness and damage, it’s divine,
