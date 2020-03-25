I've been watching COVID-19 develop from Singapore since January. We've seen quarantines, panic buying, and general paranoia across Asia. However, my COVID-19 anxiety has been at a consistent low of 1/10.

Here's the context. I'm not a "just chill" type of person. I identify not just as a Type A personality—impatient, perfectionist, somewhat anxious about certain issues—but as Type A+++. This month, I've been in and out of public hospitals almost every day, due to responsibilities, and I attribute my low anxiety to a general confidence in my government, hygiene-related habits, immune system, community, and the future.

As the wave hits America, Australia, and Europe, of which some countries have been adamant against testing or generally under-resourced, I've been speaking to my friends and clients about their anxieties. And here's what I want you to know about raising psychological immunity because our immune systems and bodies are compromised by excessive stress or the inability to handle stress.

This is not about delusional naïveté. COVID-19 has killed and/or debilitated many. Psychological immunity is being realistic about what's happening and partnering with reality to establish a sense of control the best we can.

It's easy to disregard stress as "It's all in your head," evidenced by platitudes like "Just think positive!" The truth is, it's not all in your head, but your mind can make everything worse. What most people fail to realize, though, is your mind can also save you.

Here's a series of questions to reflect upon, about your current psychological immunity, and how to strengthen it: