By the time we're adults, any positive sexual experiences or sensations we have can seem like "magic" because our minds have been conditioned to short-circuit, go blank, default to predictable judgments about sex and bodies, or react to the topic of sexual feelings, erotic sensations, pleasure, and our "private parts" with confusion. Often, we don't understand the factors that go into our positive (or negative) sexual experiences because we haven't felt fully free to spend time exploring and understanding these factors, or getting the support we need to work through our mental and emotional blocks to doing this.