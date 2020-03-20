What To Do When You & Your Partner Don't Agree About The Coronavirus

In some cases, no matter how often you use "soft startups" or create the conditions for heartfelt conversations, or ask your partner noncoercively and directly for support and collaboration in the interests of both your and others' health, your partner may not change. They may continue to go to bars, refuse to wash their hands, sneeze without covering their mouth, disregard important requests you've made, rationalize and deny the dangers, or flout safety issues.

If this is the case with your partner around the issue of COVID-19, chances are, you've already had some challenges with lack of communication in the past, collaborating as a couple, accepting each other's influence gracefully, and being interdependent in a way that allows you to feel secure and safe. It may just be that this new, high-stakes issue—where your and other people's health (and for some, even their life) is at risk—has brought a hidden "relationship deal-breaker" to the surface.

If this is the case with you and your partner, perhaps it's time to seriously look at your shared values. Does your partner value freedom and autonomy at the expense of safety and collaboration? Talk with them about your values, and ask them to share theirs. Try to understand their values, and help them understand yours.

If your partner is unable to integrate your value of safety and responsible action in a time of global crisis into their value system and do their part to reduce the risk of catching or carrying the virus, you may need to consider the possibility that COVID-19 is unmasking an irreconcilable difference between you. This difference would likely have surfaced sooner or later. How you choose to handle this reality—which may not be an easy choice to make—becomes less of an issue with your partner and more of a matter of how you let go of a relationship that isn't serving you so you can take care of yourself.