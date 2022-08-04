Yes, It’s Possible For Your Long-Term Relationship To Stay Sexy—Here’s How

A long-term relationship comes with so many benefits—company throughout life’s inevitable ups-and-downs, a #1 fan on the sidelines of your dreams, and the freedom to eat your messy tacos in peace. Even so, it’s natural to miss the sexy energy of when it all began: the lustful excitement, conversing deep into the night, and walking through life as a literal heart-eyed-emoji.

As a relationship graduates into the long-term realm, the passion will change—but it doesn't have to disappear. Even if the flame has fizzled, a juicy connection can be rekindled with intention and a little work (if you can really call Dame’s sexual wellness toys “work”). We know relationships are one of the most fulfilling aspects of life, so to keep your’s burning bright we connected with certified sex therapist Dr. Holly Richmond, Ph.D., LMFT, CST.