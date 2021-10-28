Everything You Need To Know About Sex After Giving Birth, From Experts

It's generally recommended that women wait six weeks to have intercourse after delivery, functional medicine gynecologist Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA, tells mbg. "The tissue can take four to six weeks to fully heal—either vaginal or cesarean tissue—so it's best to wait the full six weeks."

Always double-check with your doctor when it comes to individual needs and timeline, though. And as certified sex therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Johnson, LCSW, CST, adds, you also want to listen to your body. "It really depends on the individual, and you may need more than six weeks, and that's perfectly OK," she says.