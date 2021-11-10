The One Mistake Couples Always Make When Trying To Improve Their Sex Life

"Spend intimate time together, without pressure to hit a goal or do a certain thing," Zimmerman recommends.

You can still try to increase how often you're being intimate with each other as a couple, but the idea is to enter into those moments without expectations for it to lead to a certain sexual act or outcome. Lie in bed and touch each other's bodies sensually. Make out on the couch. Get dressed up, have a romantic dinner, and enjoy the feeling of finding each other attractive. Turn each other on. Look for ways to spark electricity or to lean into a moment of tender intimacy. Focus on how connected—and exhilarated—these moments make you feel.

The key here is being fully present in these moments rather than thinking about what should come next.

"Sex is like going to the playground. It's the outing that counts, not whether you go down the slide," Zimmerman adds. "We don't need an agenda; we can get inspired in the moment and do what we feel like doing. The truth is that you literally cannot fail. Any shared outing like that is a success."