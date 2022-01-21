When we think of ways to get our daily dose of probiotics, it may not be your first instinct to reach for probiotic drinks or foods with probiotics—but there's actually a lot of delicious ways to get a dose of those good-for-you bacteria into your morning routine.

One of our favorite ways to pack in benefits to our diet—whether we're looking for extra immune support or maybe just a little help managing stress—is a green smoothie. Starting your day with a vibrant smoothie is a great way to introduce some vitamins and nutrients to your day in a tasty, tidy little package.

This green smoothie is meant to add that boost of probiotics by using a base of kefir, though if you don't have that on hand you can reach for a few spoonfuls of yogurt, diluted by your milk of choice. The other ingredients are chosen to impart prebiotics to the mix, while also making it taste delicious.