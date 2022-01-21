A Simple 5-Ingredient Green Probiotic Smoothie To Support Your Gut Health*
When we think of ways to get our daily dose of probiotics, it may not be your first instinct to reach for probiotic drinks or foods with probiotics—but there's actually a lot of delicious ways to get a dose of those good-for-you bacteria into your morning routine.
One of our favorite ways to pack in benefits to our diet—whether we're looking for extra immune support or maybe just a little help managing stress—is a green smoothie. Starting your day with a vibrant smoothie is a great way to introduce some vitamins and nutrients to your day in a tasty, tidy little package.
This green smoothie is meant to add that boost of probiotics by using a base of kefir, though if you don't have that on hand you can reach for a few spoonfuls of yogurt, diluted by your milk of choice. The other ingredients are chosen to impart prebiotics to the mix, while also making it taste delicious.
organic veggies+
Prebiotics are nondigestible fibers that provide nourishment for probiotics—and they're an important part of any gut health routine for that reason. They're available in whole foods or greens powders. For the recipe below, it's mindbodygreen's organic veggies+ that offers the support. The powder features a USDA certified organic whole foods blend with 31 powerhouse ingredients, including dark leafy greens, berries, herbal botanicals, digestive enzymes, and of course prebiotic fiber.*
Probiotic green smoothie
Makes 1 smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp organic veggies+ or 2 cups leafy green of choice
- 1 cup frozen berries
- 2-3 pitted dates (for sweetness)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cups plain kefir OR 2 tbsp plain yogurt + 1 cup milk of choice
Method
- Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. If necessary, add additional liquid.
Bottom line
Adding pre- and probiotic ingredients to your dishes is a convenient way to nourish a healthy gut. And if you're looking for extra, daily support, mindbodygreen's probiotic+ can come in handy—with four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*