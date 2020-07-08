Burgers aren't limited to beef, black bean, or Beyond. In fact, you can make a burger from just about anything.

These simple oven-baked chicken burgers take their flavor queues from the Mediterranean—Greece, specifically—and are best served with tzatziki and lettuce wraps.

The Mediterranean diet is one of the most popular healthy eating plans for a reason. With benefits like increased longevity and promoting a healthy metabolism, it's no wonder that so many people opt for its advice.

If you're thinking about trying the Mediterranean diet, this simple recipe may be a perfect place to start.