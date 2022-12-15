This Mediterranean-Inspired Egg Skillet Packs An Anti-Inflammatory Punch
These eggs are the perfect dish for breakfast, brunch, or a light dinner.
There is no better taste than creamy feta with spinach and leeks. It reminds me of spanakopita, but it's lower in calories and carbs. This dish is packed with antioxidants and fiber that may reduce inflammation1 and assist with weight management2.
When you cook the eggs, watch them carefully, as they are easy to overcook. Turn off the heat when the whites are firm and the yolks are tender and runny. If you prefer the eggs well done, cook them for a few extra minutes.
Greek-Style Eggs with Leeks and Feta
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp (45 ml) extra virgin olive oil
- 3 leeks (white and light green parts), chopped
- ¼ cup (60 ml) water
- 1 lb (454 g) fresh baby spinach
- 3 tbsp (12 g) chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tbsp (7 g) chopped fresh dill, plus more for garnish if desired
- Sea salt and pepper to taste
- 6 eggs
- ⅓ cup (50 g) crumbled feta cheese, plus more for garnish if desired
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- ¼ tsp chili flakes
- Lemon zest, for garnish, optional
Method:
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the leeks and cook for 1 minute, covered. Then, add the water and continue cooking for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are soft. Add the spinach, parsley, and dill, and season with salt and pepper. Turn the heat to high and cook for 5 minutes, until the water starts to evaporate. Bring the heat back down to medium.
- Using a large spoon, form six nests in the mixture and crack one egg into each nest. Sprinkle the feta around the eggs, then do the same with the oregano and chili flakes.
- Cover the pan and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until the egg whites are cooked but the yolks are soft. (Cook for longer if you prefer the eggs well-done.) Serve hot, topped with lemon zest, feta, and chopped dill.
Adapted from an excerpt with permission from The Mediterranean Meal Plan Cookbook by Neda Varbanova. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Oksana Pali.
Neda Varbanova is a culinary nutritionist and recipe developer whose culinary creations are centered around fresh foods and are inspired by her time in the kitchen with her beloved mother and grandmother in Bulgaria and Greece. Neda is the creator of Healthy with Nedi and author of The Mediterranean Meal Plan Cookbook. She holds a master’s degree in food studies from New York University Steinhardt, a certificate in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute, and is a certified health coach through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. You can find Neda at healthywithnedi.com and @healthywithnedi.