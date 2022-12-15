This Mediterranean-Inspired Egg Skillet Packs An Anti-Inflammatory Punch

There is no better taste than creamy feta with spinach and leeks. It reminds me of spanakopita, but it's lower in calories and carbs. This dish is packed with antioxidants and fiber that may reduce inflammation1 and assist with weight management2 .

When you cook the eggs, watch them carefully, as they are easy to overcook. Turn off the heat when the whites are firm and the yolks are tender and runny. If you prefer the eggs well done, cook them for a few extra minutes.