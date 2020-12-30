mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Primal Kitchen
PAID CONTENT FOR Primal Kitchen

Bring Your Restaurant Salad Home With This Caesar Slaw With Crispy Chickpeas

mbg Brand and Integrated Marketing By Chloe Schneider
Bring Your Restaurant Salad Home With This Caesar Slaw With Crispy Chickpeas

Image by Tyna Hoang / mbg Contributor

December 30, 2020 — 8:00 AM

After a year during which the office desk was abandoned, it’s no surprise that most of us bid farewell to the sad desk salad days. But this is mindbodygreen, and a good salad will never be off the table completely. And so, we’d like to introduce you to the unofficially official unboring salad of 2021. A salad that is as good as that overpriced one you get at a restaurant, but way better for you.

One of the most commonly overlooked keys to turning a sad salad into a happy one is adding texture. Adding little crunch and crisp go a long way, while something creamy will help bring everything together. In this salad, the crunch and crisp come from delicious crispy chickpeas and fresh radishes. The creaminess comes from Primal Kitchen Caesar Dressing, which tastes just like the Caesar you know and love, but has no sugar, gluten, soy, or canola oils.

You deserve to have a salad in your repertoire that you’ll actually look forward to eating. Mark our words, this is the one. 

Caesar Brussel Slaw With Crispy Chickpeas Recipe

Crispy Chickpeas Recipe

Yields 1 cup

Prep time: 10 minutes 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 can chickpeas 
  • 4 Tbsp. neutral oil 
  • 1 tsp. Paprika 
  • 1 tsp. Salt
  • 1 tsp. Black pepper 

Directions: 

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. 
  • Rinse and drain chickpeas and transfer to a baking sheet. 
  • Drizzle with oil and spices, toss to evenly incorporate. 
  • Bake for 20-30 minutes, shaking halfway through. 
  • Remove from oven and allow to cool completely. 
Bring Your Restaurant Salad Home With This Caesar Slaw With Crispy Chickpeas

Image by Tyna Hoang / mbg Contributor

Caesar Brussel Slaw

Yields 6 cups, about 4 servings 

Prep time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. brussels sprouts 
  • ½ head of small radicchio, about 2 cups  
  • 6 small radishes 
  • ½ cup Primal Kitchen® Caesar Dressing
  • 2 cloves garlic, grated 
  • Juice of ½ lemon, 3 Tbsp.  
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 cup crispy chickpeas (recipe above)
  • ¼ cup shaved parmesan (optional)

Directions: 

  • On a mandolin or with a sharp knife, chop brussels sprouts and radicchio into ¼” shreds and set aside in a large bowl. Thinly slice radishes and add to sprouts and radicchio mixture. 
  • In a small bowl, grate two garlic cloves and add to it, the Primal Kitchen Caesar Dressing, lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. 
  • Drizzle over the shaved veggie mixtures and toss to evenly distribute dressing, don’t be afraid to get your (clean) hands in there and massage if you’d like. 
  • Top with fresh cracked pepper, crispy chickpeas and shaved parmesan (optional) 

Shop this story:

<p>Caesar Dressing</p>

Caesar Dressing

Hail Caesar Dressing and Marinade made with avocado oil! PRIMAL KITCHEN® has a dressing to rule them all, made without gluten, dairy, soy, or canola oils. Salads and wraps, rejoice—this marinade reigns with organic eggs, organic apple cider vinegar and organic herbs and spices. This Whole30 Approved® dressing is perfect drizzled on romaine salads or sizzled on chicken.

*Pro Tip: mindbodygreen readers save 20% on your next order at primalkitchen.com with code MBG20 .

Advertisement
Chloe Schneider
Chloe Schneider mbg Brand and Integrated Marketing
Chloe Schneider is the VP of Brand and Integrated Marketing at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of South Wales. She has worked at many top publications and...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

What Is Umami Exactly? Experts Weigh In On The Science Of This Taste

Lindsay Boyers
What Is Umami Exactly? Experts Weigh In On The Science Of This Taste
Recipes

This Super-Affordable Vegan Soup Is All You Need This Time Of Year

Andrea Hanneman
This Super-Affordable Vegan Soup Is All You Need This Time Of Year
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Love

"I'm Worried My Husband Is No Longer In Love With Me": Signs & What To Do

Kelly Gonsalves
"I'm Worried My Husband Is No Longer In Love With Me": Signs & What To Do
Beauty

8 Tips To Accentuate Almond Eyes & Make Them Pop, From Makeup Artists

Jamie Schneider
8 Tips To Accentuate Almond Eyes & Make Them Pop, From Makeup Artists
Recipes

The 19 Best Mediterranean Diet Recipes We Cooked Up This Year

Eliza Sullivan
The 19 Best Mediterranean Diet Recipes We Cooked Up This Year
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Making Peace With A Lost Year: How I'm Processing The Grief Of 2020

Lily Silverton
Making Peace With A Lost Year: How I'm Processing The Grief Of 2020
Integrative Health

This Type Of Exercise Can Help You Sleep Better, According To Research

Sarah Regan
This Type Of Exercise Can Help You Sleep Better, According To Research
Mental Health

A Performance Expert's 5 Ways To Biohack Your Productivity So It Lasts

Jason Wachob
A Performance Expert's 5 Ways To Biohack Your Productivity So It Lasts
Routines

The 10 Most Popular Workout Routines We Ran This Year

Abby Moore
The 10 Most Popular Workout Routines We Ran This Year
Beauty

3 Skin Care Habits We're Leaving Beyond In 2020 (Good Riddance)

Alexandra Engler
3 Skin Care Habits We're Leaving Beyond In 2020 (Good Riddance)
Beauty

The One Tweak JVN Swears By To Make The Bath Extra Skin-Soothing

Jamie Schneider
The One Tweak JVN Swears By To Make The Bath Extra Skin-Soothing
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/bring-restaurant-salad-home-with-this-caesar-slaw-with-crispy-chickpeas

Your article and new folder have been saved!