Bring Your Restaurant Salad Home With This Caesar Slaw With Crispy Chickpeas

After a year during which the office desk was abandoned, it’s no surprise that most of us bid farewell to the sad desk salad days. But this is mindbodygreen, and a good salad will never be off the table completely. And so, we’d like to introduce you to the unofficially official unboring salad of 2021. A salad that is as good as that overpriced one you get at a restaurant, but way better for you.
One of the most commonly overlooked keys to turning a sad salad into a happy one is adding texture. Adding little crunch and crisp go a long way, while something creamy will help bring everything together. In this salad, the crunch and crisp come from delicious crispy chickpeas and fresh radishes. The creaminess comes from Primal Kitchen Caesar Dressing, which tastes just like the Caesar you know and love, but has no sugar, gluten, soy, or canola oils.
You deserve to have a salad in your repertoire that you’ll actually look forward to eating. Mark our words, this is the one.
Caesar Brussel Slaw With Crispy Chickpeas Recipe
Crispy Chickpeas Recipe
Yields 1 cup
Prep time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 can chickpeas
- 4 Tbsp. neutral oil
- 1 tsp. Paprika
- 1 tsp. Salt
- 1 tsp. Black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Rinse and drain chickpeas and transfer to a baking sheet.
- Drizzle with oil and spices, toss to evenly incorporate.
- Bake for 20-30 minutes, shaking halfway through.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.
Caesar Brussel Slaw
Yields 6 cups, about 4 servings
Prep time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. brussels sprouts
- ½ head of small radicchio, about 2 cups
- 6 small radishes
- ½ cup Primal Kitchen® Caesar Dressing
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- Juice of ½ lemon, 3 Tbsp.
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup crispy chickpeas (recipe above)
- ¼ cup shaved parmesan (optional)
Directions:
- On a mandolin or with a sharp knife, chop brussels sprouts and radicchio into ¼” shreds and set aside in a large bowl. Thinly slice radishes and add to sprouts and radicchio mixture.
- In a small bowl, grate two garlic cloves and add to it, the Primal Kitchen Caesar Dressing, lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste.
- Drizzle over the shaved veggie mixtures and toss to evenly distribute dressing, don’t be afraid to get your (clean) hands in there and massage if you’d like.
- Top with fresh cracked pepper, crispy chickpeas and shaved parmesan (optional)
