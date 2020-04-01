3 Ways To Refresh Your Morning Routine This Spring

Instead of prioritizing the need to check news, notifications, or catch up on our social feed first thing in the morning, take a few grounding moments for personal growth: Think a quick meditation or breathwork exercise.

Make this dedicated time a ritual that you look forward to by using an invigorating, energizing essential oil roller to help center your mind for the moment. Keep NOW's Certified Organic Essential Roll-Ons—like Tea Tree for its cleansing vibe or Peppermint for its invigorating aromatherapy—within reach, and roll them over your wrists or temples to feel their effects.

Try this: A journaling exercise can help shake off the cobwebs and bring you a little closer to what you're seeking and how you want to feel.

Prompt: What do I want to let go of? What do I want to create?