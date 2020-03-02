This Energizing, 6-Move Workout Fires Up Your Whole Body In Seconds

We could all use a little motivation—and extra good vibes—to keep moving in the middle of winter, so we turned to trainer Bryant for a routine that’ll warm up our muscles, get the heart pumping, and tone the whole body—without leaving our living room. Bryant has spent two decades training high-profile clients like the Supreme Court Justice, and his uplifting, spirit-affirming approach to movement reminds us that we don’t have to move—we get to move (mind shift!).

You’ll want to blast some music for this kickboxing-inspired workout, so get that playlist ready, and grab a set of dumbbells or two full water bottles to hold onto for an extra challenge. Remember to rest for 30 seconds in between each move. But whatever you do, take Bryant’s advice: “Just have fun. That’s the whole point—you shouldn’t be afraid to push yourself, but don’t take yourself too seriously! Just show up and go from there.”