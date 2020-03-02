This Energizing, 6-Move Workout Fires Up Your Whole Body In Seconds

This winter season, mbg partnered with The Vitamin Shoppe to spread the word about Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™️ brand, a new line of premium supplements made for next-level health and wellness. Think sustainably sourced Wild Alaskan Fish Oil and Grass-Fed Whey Protein—which are just a few of the must-haves that made appearances at our WinteR&R pop-up held in New York’s Bryant Park this January.
Guests got cozy with seasonal bites and beverages; listened in on expert panel discussions with Nike Master Trainer Alex Silver-Fagan, B the Method creator Lia Bartha, Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN, and The Vitamin Shoppe nutrition coach Roseanne Schnell, CDN; and warmed up with yoga and a heart-pumping workout led by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer, Bryant Johnson. Below, The Vitamin Shoppe Wellness Council member creates an energizing at-home workout that’ll keep us moving through spring.
We could all use a little motivation—and extra good vibes—to keep moving in the middle of winter, so we turned to trainer Bryant for a routine that’ll warm up our muscles, get the heart pumping, and tone the whole body—without leaving our living room. Bryant has spent two decades training high-profile clients like the Supreme Court Justice, and his uplifting, spirit-affirming approach to movement reminds us that we don’t have to move—we get to move (mind shift!).
You’ll want to blast some music for this kickboxing-inspired workout, so get that playlist ready, and grab a set of dumbbells or two full water bottles to hold onto for an extra challenge. Remember to rest for 30 seconds in between each move. But whatever you do, take Bryant’s advice: “Just have fun. That’s the whole point—you shouldn’t be afraid to push yourself, but don’t take yourself too seriously! Just show up and go from there.”
1. Upper torso twist
What to do: Plant your feet shoulder-width apart, and bend the knees slightly. Keeping your abdominals tight, raise your arms so that your hands are up by your ears (like you’re holding two phones up to your ears) in a boxer-like stance. Then, twist your upper torso continually from side to side. We’re just warming up!
Go for: A count of 25-50.
What it works: Obliques, lower back.
2. Twist with alternating punches
What to do: Continue with the same twisting motion, but add a punch across your body with each twist, resetting in the center before you alternate. Warming up muscles
Go for: 20 per side.
What it works: Shoulders, arms, chest, upper back.
3. Air squats
What to do: Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and pointed straight ahead. Move your hips down and back to squat lower than your knees if you can (if you’re holding on to weights, keep them tight by your chest).
Go for: No fewer than 25.
What it works: Abs and lower body (gluteus maximus, hamstrings, quads, and calves). Also, your heart! “Your legs are your body’s biggest muscles, so when you get down and stand up, your heart has to pump and work harder,” Bryant explains.
4. Twist with alternating knee raises
What to do: In the same starting position, extend both arms overhead (holding onto to the weights if you have them). Then, alternate bringing your arms down to the left and right knee as you raise the knee to meet your arms. This is a core-toning dynamic movement that keeps your heart rate up.
Go for: 25-30 reps on each side.
What it works: Your core.
5. Modified burpee
What to do: In the same starting position, squat down, transition to your knees, then walk out to a plank with hands extended in a push up position. Do 1 pushup (on or off the knees). Then, lower onto your forearms and hold that plank for 10 seconds. To finish, push back up to push-up position, then walk yourself back, hips raised, to stand up.
Go for: 10 reps.
What it works: “This move is going to work your heart, your core, and your entire body—chest, back, triceps, biceps, deltoids,” says Bryant.
6. Forearm side plank
What to do: From plank position, lower to forearms and shift your body over to one side, with shoulder stacked over the elbow, legs extended, and feet stacked on top on each other (or with the top foot on the floor in front of you for extra support). Raise your top arm (with dumbbell) if you can, and hold for 15-30 seconds. Switch sides.
For an extra challenge, continually lower your raised arm underneath your waist, then lift it back up. “This causes instability, so your core needs to work even harder just stay upright,” says Bryant.
Go for: Once each side.
What it works: Core and obliques.
Want to kick things up a notch? Don’t skimp on your nutrition! Check out Bryant’s favorite wellbeing boosters from Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™️ brand: Grass-Fed Whey Protein (in chocolate) and Omega-3 with Turmeric. “I push my body and due to my busy schedule, I may not eat as healthy as I should be,” he says. “Getting extra nutritional support helps me help my body, no matter what’s going on.”