3 Voices Changing The Conversation Around Self-Care

Olowo-n'djo Tchala, Founder and CEO of Alaffia

It's one thing to care for your body and skin by knowing what's in a product. But when that same product is changing lives on the other end of the supply chain, that's the ultimate sweet spot of cultivating well-being. And Olowo-n'djo Tchala, the founder of natural personal care brand Alaffia (which you probably recognize from Whole Foods Market's beauty section) is moving this particular needle in West Africa.

Tchala's entrepreneurship stems from a childhood of sharing a studio-size room in Togo, West Africa, with seven siblings and his hardworking mother—and dropping out of school as an 11-year-old to help her provide for the family. Uplifting women, he believes, is the key to alleviating the region's long history of generational poverty.

"The majority of West Africa's population lives in rural areas, and most women do not know how to read or write," Tchala tells mbg. "So, I had to think: What are the jobs that women like my mother can do to fit into the global market? It seems the world is always trying to offer us Africans something, but what can we offer the world?" Enter shea butter—a sustainable ingredient for moisturizing skin. "We have a deep cultural knowledge of shea," Tchala says, "so we can meet this need in the market if done right."