Cup Curious Right Now? Relax: Here’s How To Make A Comfortable Switch

Over the course of a lifetime, the average menstruating person spends over 2,000 days (that’s about six years) on their period, racking up at least a thousand dollars on tampons alone and tossing around 300 pounds of discarded pads, packaging, and applicators—the vast majority of which contain non-biodegradable plastic and take centuries to decompose.

This probably isn’t news to you if you’re reading this post, and you might have already given some thought to your options for managing your period a little more sustainably. One such option on your radar may be switching to a menstrual cup—a flexible bell-shaped cup, usually made from silicone, that collects blood rather than absorbs it (in addition to other fluids) like a tampon. They can be worn for up to 12 hours at a time and be reused for several years before needing to be replaced. Sounds super ideal, but if the learning curve or what some folks call the “gross factor” have kept you from trying one before, now’s a great time to give it a go.

For many of us, social distancing means we’re not just limiting runs to the store , we’re also likely using our own bathrooms more than ever—which is extremely helpful for getting comfortable with your cycle and learning to use a cup confidently. Read on for a few top tips to do just that.