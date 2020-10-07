The Full Circle Connection Between Beauty & Agriculture — And Why It Matters More Now Than Ever Before

"Our first year we didn't even ask for upfront payment from anybody," Sonya tells us—their first son was born the same week that their first farm share deliveries dropped! "We just wanted to start using CSA as a model to grow organically as a very small farm."

Besides the challenge of nurturing the health of their land's soil for the health of their harvest, farm life involves "making choices that allow us to be financially sustainable. When I came into farming," Perrotti shared earlier this year, "I was more interested in doing the 'right thing'—making our farm harmonious with nature and feeding our community. But if we can't pay our bills, the people who are working on the farm with us, or and ourselves, then that's not sustainable."

After the last six months of uncertainty, Perrotti has learned that doing 'the right thing' and making a living are inseparable. "It wouldn't be my business if it didn't have my values embedded in it. Not so that I can advertise the farm's values, but so that I am living my life in alignment," she told us in September.

Over on the East Coast, Larmer described the steep challenges facing local farmers: "Most of the small farmers in the Hudson Valley can't afford to own their own land, are working at or below the poverty line, 80 or more hours a week during the height of the season, and all that is really alienating."

That was back in March. Since then, thankfully, the demand for CSA has increased dramatically. According to Larmer, "While farmers are missing the opportunity to connect in person with customers and each other, CSA farmers in particular have actually seen unprecedented demand for CSA and many are operating larger programs or running wait-lists for the first time. This incredible support is keeping them all afloat during these challenging times."

Carrie Sedlak, director of the FairShare CSA Coalition in Madison Wisconsin, agrees, sharing "The COVID-19 crisis has quickly brought the 'returning to our roots' theme to bear. Consumers have flocked to CSA as their source for safe, reliable and nutritious food and CSA sales are stronger than ever. We have only unofficial data as we don't survey our farmers until the end of the year," she shares. "That being said, based on ongoing communications with our farmers, we believe that all (or at least 90%) of our farms sold out this year...or in some cases, sold even more than the number of shares they were originally intending to provide in 2020. Compare this to roughly 60% of our farms selling out in recent years."

When consumers become citizens of the world: "It's not just about a purchase."

"The Davines partnership is a tangible example of a large, for-profit company taking the concept of social and environmental responsibility very seriously," says Sedlak on the Beauty, From the Group Up initiative. "Davines thinks critically about where and how their ingredients are sourced. They understand the challenges that sustainable small-scale producers face, and they put their ideas, energy, creativity, and financial backing into building and supporting an agricultural landscape where farmers are paid a fair price and where consumers are truly connected to where and how their food is grown."

Could such a landscape become our reality? In a year of upheaval, the silver lining is that reality may have in fact been fast-tracked. Sedlak said, "As larger food and manufacturing chains have broken down at different junctures and left certain products hard or impossible to find, CSA has thrived. CSA consumers have a direct and reliable connection with their farmer."

That's the beautiful, meaningful thing about CSA. At Coyote Family Farm, Perrotti tells us that it's the "directness of the relationships" that's so beneficial on both sides. "I don't meet all of our customers, but even over email I get to hear directly what they enjoy and what excites them. Having that relationship and seeing people come back is really motivating for us."