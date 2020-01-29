2020 Is All About Cellular Health — Here's How To Get Started With Cellular TLC

Here at mbg, we're getting behind a big moment in health and well-being: an emerging, all-important focus on cellular health. Thanks to scientific breakthroughs over the past several years, we're now starting to understand why and how healthy aging begins at the cellular level—and it's got everyone from the medical community to the skin care and beauty industry buzzing about it.

Cellular health isn't a trend or even a new concept. Scientists have been studying how the health of our cells connects to long-term health and disease for decades, and herbal supplement manufacturers like Flora, for instance, have been carefully sourcing organic, plant-based formulas that support cellular health since the early 1990s.

But as the longevity conversation shifts from how to live as long as possible (aka, extending your life span) to how to live at your healthiest for as long as possible (the idea of a "health span"), the focus has shifted a bit, too. It's no longer only about supporting the health of just the brain, or just our heart, or our bones or skin. Science is proving more and more that we need to start with our most basic building block of life: our cells.