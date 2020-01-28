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Burt's Bees

A Fully Relatable Beauty Journey — From Brow Plucking To 5-Minute Makeup

Author:
Krista Soriano
January 28, 2020
Senior Branded Content Editor
By Krista Soriano
January 28, 2020

When it comes to our relationship with makeup, Chrissy Powers, LMFT, is all of us. Growing up a '90s kid, the mom of three remembers copying beauty trends in magazines (and overplucking her eyebrows, of course—who in this generation hasn't?) to feel beautiful. Her mentality on makeup these days, though, is a bit different: In this Live In Full Color episode, Chrissy shares the ins and outs of her relationship with beauty and makeup through the years.