Turn These Mind-Sharpening Tips Into Habits For A Brain-Fit Lifestyle

Certain foods like walnuts, dark leafy greens, avocados, and blueberries have all been linked to better brainpower, particularly in mental tasks like concentration and memory. A 2017 study showed that eating a Mediterranean diet—which is rich in olive oil, fresh fruit, vegetables, and fish—may protect against memory decline as we age.

But even if you're not ready to commit to an entire diet, you're still in luck: "A fish oil supplement naturally contains high levels of omega-3s, including DHA and EPA," says Brittany Michels, M.S. RDN, LDN. "It's one of the most researched supplements, and omega-3 consumption shows links to brain health." According to the research, "higher concentrations of omega-3 fats in the brain appear to have a protective effect against age-related cognitive decline and brain atrophy—which is a reduction in brain size," adds Rebekah Blakely, RDN.

Formulated to deliver the omega-3s associated with supporting brain health, a daily Premium Wild Alaskan Fish Oil capsule from Vthrive™ The Vitamin Shoppe brand combines 825 mg of EPA and 275 mg DHA (full-spectrum omega-3 derived from fresh, U.S.-sourced fish) with 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 for a high-quality targeted supplement that you can feel good adding to your routine every day.