Board-certified nutrition specialist

Brian Tanzer, M.S., CNS, is the Manager of Scientific Affairs in the Department of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs at The Vitamin Shoppe, where he is responsible for the research, formulation, and claims substantiation for all the Vitamin Shoppe brand products. Prior, Tanzer served as head of research at Reliance Vitamin Co. and received his M.S. in nutritional sciences from Brooklyn College, The City University of New York. Tanzer also spent several years as an instructor in the Department of Health and Nutrition sciences at Brooklyn College and The Department of Natural and Applied Sciences, LaGuardia Community College, both of The City University of New York, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in nutritional sciences and clinical nutrition.