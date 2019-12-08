Why We Aren't Anti-Aging, We Are Pro-Healthy Aging

In 2020, we are officially declaring the war on aesthetic aging over. For years, people have fought wrinkles with lotions and needles, dyed-away gray hairs, and straight-up lied about their age. Slowly but surely, though, that's all changing. These fading strands and laugh lines are being accepted and embraced as signs of a well-lived life. Collectively, we're posting more makeup-free selfies, engaging in more positive self-talk, and emphasizing the role that whole foods, movement, and mental health play in both looking and feeling like the best versions of ourselves.

Simultaneously, a new paradigm of aging is emerging in the scientific community. Researchers, like Harvard geneticist David Sinclair, Ph.D., are beginning to identify compounds and lifestyle practices that may actually counter the internal processes that contribute to aging, and the conversation is evolving from how we can add years to our lives to how we can ensure that those years are vibrant and healthy, too. Which is overall encouraging news, because, as functional medicine physician Frank Lipman, M.D., puts it, "What good is living 100 years if you're sick for half of them?"

In many ways, these trends overlap, and emerging science on what may help counter aging on a cellular level is reinforcing many of the healthy lifestyle habits we here at mbg have long been preaching. In other ways, the boom in research is leading to novel discoveries that provide us with even more tools in our health-enhancing, life-extending box—and that prompted experts to question whether aging could actually be "treated" one day as its own health condition.

Here, we dig into some reasons we're so excited about in the future of aging research, plus some longevity trends you can expect to hear more about in 2020.