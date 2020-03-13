The 6 Easiest Pieces To Refresh Your Home For Spring

Curate your counter and tabletops.

Hopefully your spring cleaning routine included a kitchen and dining room decluttering. Clear counter and tabletops have a way of opening up a space, and that’s especially important in the rooms where we spend the most time. Use this rule for kitchen counters: Keep out only what you use on a daily basis (like your blender, dish soap, and so on); everything else gets tucked away. The same goes for kitchen and dining tables, with one exception: A floral centerpiece of in-season blooms is always a stylish and stunning decor idea.





