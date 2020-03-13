How I Made My Home Feel Fresh and New Just In Time For Spring

Ready to refresh your space for spring, but not sure where to start? Take a cue from Cassie Bustamante, mom to three kids and a DIYer for all things home improvement. Since moving into their 1960s rancher in Greensboro, NC, almost two years ago, Cassie’s mastered the art of transforming her family home into an inviting, totally unique space to live and grow—all within a budget (the proof’s in our home tour video above, and check out her Insta for more photos!).

Peek into Cassie’s home to see how she made a few simple, fresh updates just in time for spring, and shop all the pieces from JCPenney below!