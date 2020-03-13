mindbodygreen

How I Made My Home Feel Fresh and New Just In Time For Spring

Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.
March 13, 2020 — 7:00 AM

Ready to refresh your space for spring, but not sure where to start? Take a cue from Cassie Bustamante, mom to three kids and a DIYer for all things home improvement. Since moving into their 1960s rancher in Greensboro, NC, almost two years ago, Cassie’s mastered the art of transforming her family home into an inviting, totally unique space to live and grow—all within a budget (the proof’s in our home tour video above, and check out her Insta for more photos!). 

Peek into Cassie’s home to see how she made a few simple, fresh updates just in time for spring, and shop all the pieces from JCPenney below!

Shop Cassie’s bedroom picks:

<p>Zen Garden Quilt</p>
1

Zen Garden Quilt

JCPenney Home From $100
<p>300tc 100% Ultra Soft Cotton Sheet Set</p>
2

300tc 100% Ultra Soft Cotton Sheet Set

JCPenney Home From $25
<p>Sullivan Ombre Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel</p>
3

Sullivan Ombre Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel

JCPenney Home From $49

Shop Cassie’s favorite home accessories:

<p>Kitchen Blender System</p>
1

Kitchen Blender System

Ninja $190
<p>Chenille Square Floor Pillow</p>
2

Chenille Square Floor Pillow

Intelligent Design $32
<p>Bath Towels</p>
3

Bath Towels

Liz Claiborne From $8
