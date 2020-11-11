5 Fun Ways To Teach Young Kids About Climate Change (No, Actually Fun!)

We read about it in daily headlines, it influences what brands we buy and what foods we eat, and it’s arguably the biggest challenge we face as a planet. Yet, only about 45 percent of parents say they’ve talked about climate change with their children.

And it’s completely understandable. There is so much happening in parenthood that adding another thing—getting young kids to care about the environment, no less—feels pretty impossible.

But the earlier we begin instilling an eco-friendly mindset in our kids, the easier it gets. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the behavioral examples we set and the conversations we have with toddlers do make a meaningful impact on their future. And when it comes to teaching them about environmental issues—which are very big, complex, and can at times sound scary—you might be surprised at how simple and empowering those first few lessons can be. Here are five fun ways to set your toddler up for a future of planet-loving habits.